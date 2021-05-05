DevOps Engineer

DevOps Engineers collaborate with software developers, system operators and other IT staff members to manage code releases. They cross and merge the barriers that exist between software development, testing and operations teams and keep existing networks in mind as they design, plan and test.

Responsible for multitasking and dealing with multiple urgent situations at a time, as DevOps Engineer you need to be extremely flexible.

Responsibilities:

Participate in the processes of strategic project-planning meetings. In addition, providing guidance and expertise on system options, risk, impact and costs vs. benefits, create and share operational requirements and development forecasts to allow for timely and accurate planning of projects.

Responsible for developing and building IT solutions, install and configure solutions, implement reusable components, translate technical requirements, assist with all stages of test data, develop interface stubs and simulators and perform script maintenance and updates.

Build automated deployments through the use of configuration management technology. Deploy new modules and upgrades and complete fixes within the production environment. Make modules ready for production, which entails moving them according to specific procedures and documenting knowledge transfer.

Routine application maintenance tasks are an ongoing responsibility of DevOps Engineers that they accomplish via strategy-building techniques. Help create requirements and procedures for implementing routine maintenance. Troubleshooting existing information systems for errors and resolving those errors is also a main responsibility of the DevOps Engineers.

Evaluate existing applications and platforms, give recommendations for enhancing performance via gap analysis, identifying the most practical alternative solutions and assisting with modifications.

Skills required:

Hands on experience in networking security, databases and cloud systems.

Profound knowledge in various scripting languages, system & server administration and mass system deployments.

Wide knowledge in operating system administration, programming languages, cloud platform deployment and networking protocols.

Outstanding knowledge in release engineering J2EE configuration, creating tools for engineering organization for performance optimization.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or -engineering, electronics engineering. A DevOps certification will be highly advantageous

