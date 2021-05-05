Divisional Manager at WebHelp UK

Are you ready to take the next step up in your career?

This is your moment to design, develop and execute future-led client and business strategies in the role of Divisional Manager, supporting operational performance of the Halfords campaign in our Parktown office.

We’re in search for a hardworking, devoted and responsible leader to take a step up to manage, support and ensure cross-functional collaboration with Operational Managers and their teams to ensure service level targets are achieved.

You should have chameleon-like abilities when it comes to adapting to change in work environments. We want someone who is able to keep their cool when under pressure and make clear and concise decisions when faced with a problem. You will need to be a multitasker, jigsaw master and strategic thinker, motivated to find solutions and have a keen eye for detail and problem solving.

What you’ll be doing

– Driving collaboration with horizontal and vertical operational teams to share knowledge, prioritise and co-ordinate projects

– Ensuring future-led strategies are in place, fit for purpose, feasibility and scalability

– Driving advanced operational processes resulting in timely, accurate and commercially beneficial initiatives

– Building the appropriate structure to be able to manage the division effectively, identify and develop the future talents and create realistic succession scenarios for key positions

– Ensuring appropriate leadership skills are present at every level through creating a motivational and supportive work environment in which employees are coached, trained and provided with career opportunities through development

– Allocate tasks and work streams to the respective teams and employees considering experience, complexity, workload and organisational efficiency

– Continuously monitor and evaluate team workload and organisational efficiency with the support of systems, data analysis and team feedback and make appropriate changes in order to meet client business needs

– Providing team members with clear direction and targets that are aligned with client business needs

What you’ll need

– Matric

– Retail industry experience, preferably in the automotive and transport sectors

– Excellent communication, negotiation and numeracy skills

– A minimum of 5 years’ BPO/contact centre experience with 3 years’ experience within an Operations Manager role

– 6 months’ experience in a divisional or departmental manager role in contact centre environment

– Tertiary qualification (Advantageous)

– Proven track record of managing and developing staff at a middle management level

– Experience and knowledge of the financial performance of a division

– Ability to show entrepreneurial mind-set and creative thinking

– Advanced MS Word and MS Excel skills

– Proven track record in managing a diverse portfolio or multiple operational areas

– Strong project management skills and ability to effectively work in cross-functional team setups

– Exceptional stakeholder management and client engagement skills

– In-depth understanding of operations and leadership development

– Proven experience and knowledge of engagement initiatives and strategy

– Clear credit, criminal and disciplinary records

– Please note that the appointment will be made in line with the company’s EE plan.

Each Webhelper brings a different energy, passion, a unique set of skills and talents. This strand of our DNA sets us apart and is how we enrich customer experience and business solutions for our clients. Take this opportunity to join our collaborative team of game-changers today.

About The Employer:

Webhelp

