Endpoint Security Operations Specialist

May 5, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Identify and categorise new information technology (IT) security threats, vulnerabilities and risks to ensure that the South African Reserve Banks (company) threat landscape is reduced.
  • Proactively and timeously assess the vulnerability of infrastructure to threats, and diagnose problems and customise solutions to address problems, where necessary.
  • Administer and maintain IT security systems and solutions to ensure the health, availability and reliability thereof.
  • Provide meaningful IT security metrics and reporting to inform decisions based on accurate up-to-date measurements of IT threats and risks.
  • Participate in IT security projects aimed at improving IT security in the company.
  • Perform work independently in order to deliver work that meets time and quality standards as well as customer expectations.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • A Bachelors degree in Information Technology or an equivalent qualification (NQF 7);
  • Internationally recognised security original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product-specific certifications (e.g.

Microsoft, Symantec, Sophos and MacAfee);

  • Certifications as a Certified Incident Handler (GCIH), Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH) or Certified Information Security Professional (CISSP); and
  • A minimum of five to eight years IT experience, of which a minimum of three years must be in IT security.

