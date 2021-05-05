Endpoint Security Operations Specialist

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Identify and categorise new information technology (IT) security threats, vulnerabilities and risks to ensure that the South African Reserve Banks (company) threat landscape is reduced.
- Proactively and timeously assess the vulnerability of infrastructure to threats, and diagnose problems and customise solutions to address problems, where necessary.
- Administer and maintain IT security systems and solutions to ensure the health, availability and reliability thereof.
- Provide meaningful IT security metrics and reporting to inform decisions based on accurate up-to-date measurements of IT threats and risks.
- Participate in IT security projects aimed at improving IT security in the company.
- Perform work independently in order to deliver work that meets time and quality standards as well as customer expectations.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- A Bachelors degree in Information Technology or an equivalent qualification (NQF 7);
- Internationally recognised security original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product-specific certifications (e.g.
Microsoft, Symantec, Sophos and MacAfee);
- Certifications as a Certified Incident Handler (GCIH), Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH) or Certified Information Security Professional (CISSP); and
- A minimum of five to eight years IT experience, of which a minimum of three years must be in IT security.