Estimator Marine Industry

We are looking for an Estimator who will compile detailed estimates for projects , Bill of Quantities, Quotations, Drawings, Tenders and procure project requirements as per project plan

Desired Skills:

N6

S3 mechanical engineering

procurement or logistigs diploma

good with figures

min 5 years experience working in the Marine Industry

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Well established Marine Concern

Learn more/Apply for this position