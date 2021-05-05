External Sales Consultant at O’Brien Recruitment

We are looking for an exceptional Sales Consultant, who is highly skilled and has a proven sales and marketing track record.

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB:

To consolidate and strengthen our position in current markets, via existing and updated/new products, working closely with the allocated customer base and suppliers

To seek out new projects and maintain existing projects/leads for exploitation both personally and together with the team according to targets as set at the beginning of each financial year

To seek out new projects and maintain existing projects/leads for exploitation according to targets as set at the beginning of each financial year for the SADC region

Provide excellent sales and technical support to all customers around the country, which will lead to the attainment of annual budgets

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric with Mathematics!

BCom in Marketing or relevant degree

Valid driver’s license, plus road worthy car which meets safety standards

This position requires regular travel to visit customers within South Africa, as well as some overseas travel to attend training and meet with suppliers

Ability to manage and develop key accounts professionally

Highly competent and comfortable with the cold calling of potential customers

Aptitude to learn, understand and sell technical attributes of the products

Technical expertise ability to acquire knowledge, diagnose and solve technical problems

Ability to train others on products and applications (customers, colleagues, other suppliers/convertors)

Ability to build relationships with a down to earth and mature approach, and be customer service oriented

Ability to liaise at all levels externally and internally

Market research capabilities: Product, Customer, and Competitor: including determining trends

Aptitude for figures, details, and paperwork

Task Orientated

Able to work with a large degree of independence, i.e. proactive, organised and self-motivated

PC literacy (email, word, excel, ERP and CRM systems)

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES

To plan, implement, monitor, and administer agreed sales strategies as jointly set with the Sales & Marketing Director, to achieve defined levels of profitability and market share growth within new, traditional, and/or existing markets, specifically those customers defined as Key Accounts

To promote the sales of the companys products to existing companies, accurately recording and processing related documents and records

Forecasting monthly unit product sales as accurately as possible and forecast adjustments as and when required

To record leads, customer details and interactions; and projects and project information on the CRM program (which includes SQM, GP, Architect and all other relevant details) Furthermore, to maintain and update the CRM program, and to track projects through the system

To provide recommendations to the Manager in connection with the introduction of new products and the discontinuation of non-viable products

Initiate and maintain direct contact with Key account customers, key potential customers, end users, sales consultants and principals, with the objective of sourcing up-to-date market information (competitor activities, market needs, trends) and finding new sales opportunities.

Analyse contact reports, sales reports, relevant newspapers and journals, with a similar

objective to Maintain an up-to-date record and information system covering in detail all your customers and

prospects for the entire country To define (together with the Manager), categorise and locate marketing opportunities.

To set up appointments with the most relevant decision makers/influencers.

3.4 To plan proactively prior to each appointment, taking each client’s specific circumstances into account and setting specific call objectives. To introduce prospective clients to our products and services by:

– answering to the satisfaction of the prospects any objections or questions that are raised.

– providing a stimulating presentation combined with demonstrations as appropriate to their specific requirements. – answering to the satisfaction of the prospects any objections or questions that are raised. To present them with brochures and relevant marketing material depending on size and

potential of the company. To update the CRM program and to load all leads onto the dash board and update them when

new and relevant information is gained To follow up on all inquiries from the target market, professionally and timeously.

To analyse past interviews and presentations with an analytical approach designed to learn

from both mistakes and good points made. To ensure customer satisfaction by providing liaison with the relevant departments of the

company and following-up by checking the service provided by those departments. Implement the on-line and social media marketing strategy

Recommend and update list prices in order to ensure profitability objectives within the context

of market conditions. Recommend, agree with the manager and convey Key Account pricing and discount structures.

Recommend and agree with the manager, pricing parameters for the various markets

Prepare monthly deal prices as necessary, taking into account stock holdings, competitive

situation, targets and seasonality. Manage GPs, budgeted GPs, and invoices and report/take action where necessary

Stock

Budgets and Forecasts: annual sales, GP and expense

Quality responsibilities

Market Research

About The Employer:

55 years of experience in enhancing brands.

We work closely with our preferred suppliers; we know exactly how their products perform, and they understand what we expect from their products.

Hands-on service and consistent quality underpin every aspect of our day. We thrive on coming up with creative, tailor-made solutions that meet our clients needs.

Our headquarters are in Cape Town, and our branches in Johannesburg and Durban serve areas outside of the Western Cape.

The team are all equally passionate about offering technical expertise and sourcing innovative products to a variety of clients in a variety of sectors.

Learn more/Apply for this position