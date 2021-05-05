External Sales Consultant at O’Brien Recruitment

We are looking for an exceptional Sales Consultant, who is highly skilled and has a proven sales and marketing track record.
MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB:
- To consolidate and strengthen our position in current markets, via existing and updated/new products, working closely with the allocated customer base and suppliers
- To seek out new projects and maintain existing projects/leads for exploitation both personally and together with the team according to targets as set at the beginning of each financial year
- To seek out new projects and maintain existing projects/leads for exploitation according to targets as set at the beginning of each financial year for the SADC region
- Provide excellent sales and technical support to all customers around the country, which will lead to the attainment of annual budgets
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric with Mathematics!
- BCom in Marketing or relevant degree
- Valid driver’s license, plus road worthy car which meets safety standards
- This position requires regular travel to visit customers within South Africa, as well as some overseas travel to attend training and meet with suppliers
- Ability to manage and develop key accounts professionally
- Highly competent and comfortable with the cold calling of potential customers
- Aptitude to learn, understand and sell technical attributes of the products
- Technical expertise ability to acquire knowledge, diagnose and solve technical problems
- Ability to train others on products and applications (customers, colleagues, other suppliers/convertors)
- Ability to build relationships with a down to earth and mature approach, and be customer service oriented
- Ability to liaise at all levels externally and internally
- Market research capabilities: Product, Customer, and Competitor: including determining trends
- Aptitude for figures, details, and paperwork
- Task Orientated
- Able to work with a large degree of independence, i.e. proactive, organised and self-motivated
- PC literacy (email, word, excel, ERP and CRM systems)
MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES
- To plan, implement, monitor, and administer agreed sales strategies as jointly set with the Sales & Marketing Director, to achieve defined levels of profitability and market share growth within new, traditional, and/or existing markets, specifically those customers defined as Key Accounts
- To promote the sales of the companys products to existing companies, accurately recording and processing related documents and records
- Forecasting monthly unit product sales as accurately as possible and forecast adjustments as and when required
- To record leads, customer details and interactions; and projects and project information on the CRM program (which includes SQM, GP, Architect and all other relevant details) Furthermore, to maintain and update the CRM program, and to track projects through the system
- To provide recommendations to the Manager in connection with the introduction of new products and the discontinuation of non-viable products
- Initiate and maintain direct contact with Key account customers, key potential customers, end users, sales consultants and principals, with the objective of sourcing up-to-date market information (competitor activities, market needs, trends) and finding new sales opportunities.
- Analyse contact reports, sales reports, relevant newspapers and journals, with a similar
objective to
- Maintain an up-to-date record and information system covering in detail all your customers and
prospects for the entire country
- To define (together with the Manager), categorise and locate marketing opportunities.
- To set up appointments with the most relevant decision makers/influencers.
3.4 To plan proactively prior to each appointment, taking each client’s specific circumstances into
account and setting specific call objectives.
- To introduce prospective clients to our products and services by:
– providing a stimulating presentation combined with demonstrations as appropriate to
their specific requirements.
– answering to the satisfaction of the prospects any objections or questions that are raised.
- To present them with brochures and relevant marketing material depending on size and
potential of the company.
- To update the CRM program and to load all leads onto the dash board and update them when
new and relevant information is gained
- To follow up on all inquiries from the target market, professionally and timeously.
- To analyse past interviews and presentations with an analytical approach designed to learn
from both mistakes and good points made.
- To ensure customer satisfaction by providing liaison with the relevant departments of the
company and following-up by checking the service provided by those departments.
- Implement the on-line and social media marketing strategy
- Recommend and update list prices in order to ensure profitability objectives within the context
of market conditions.
- Recommend, agree with the manager and convey Key Account pricing and discount structures.
- Recommend and agree with the manager, pricing parameters for the various markets
- Prepare monthly deal prices as necessary, taking into account stock holdings, competitive
situation, targets and seasonality.
- Manage GPs, budgeted GPs, and invoices and report/take action where necessary
- Stock
- Budgets and Forecasts: annual sales, GP and expense
- Quality responsibilities
- Market Research
About The Employer:
55 years of experience in enhancing brands.
We work closely with our preferred suppliers; we know exactly how their products perform, and they understand what we expect from their products.
Hands-on service and consistent quality underpin every aspect of our day. We thrive on coming up with creative, tailor-made solutions that meet our clients needs.
Our headquarters are in Cape Town, and our branches in Johannesburg and Durban serve areas outside of the Western Cape.
The team are all equally passionate about offering technical expertise and sourcing innovative products to a variety of clients in a variety of sectors.