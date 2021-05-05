Financial Manager

A Valued client of ours in Gauteng is looking to onboard a CA(SA) with at least 3 years post article experience to assume a Financial Manager role.

General Purpose

You will be at the heart of the finance function and empowered to deliver on their mission to

provide a leading student product and experience. You will be responsible for ensuring that

Financials and Accounting, risk assessments of the organisation are managed and controlled

whilst compliance with legislation and company policies.

As a Financial Manager you will also be responsible for Company Secretarial duties while

managing with compliances and legislation of the companies act. Furthermore, you will be

managing BBBEE optimizations plans, compliance and relevant procedures for BBBEE

improvement.

You will have a key role in a Finance team which has as a key objective in the fulfillment of

Company strategy thereby leading and guiding the team to ensure that departmental and

organisational objectives are achieved.

Duties

Finance & Accounting

? Design/review oversight of accounts payable processes

? Review and approve execution of all payments

? Design/review oversight of cashbook processes

? Design/review oversight of municipal processes

? Design/review oversight of petty cash control processes

? Design/review oversight of general ledger reconciliation

? Design, preparation and execution and review/oversight of enforcement of adherence to ALM

? Design, preparation and execution and oversight of audit planning and management

? Design, preparation and execution and annual financial statements

? Review of Company Income Tax Calculations, Submissions and Payments

? Review of VAT Processing, Submissions and Payments

? Review of PAYE Processing, Submissions and Payments

? Preparation/Review of Cash Flow Forecast information Submission

? Design/Review and Oversight of Processing of Bursar/Funder Payment Allocations

? Design/Review and Oversight of Processing of Student refunds post Vacate

Management Accounting:-

? Preparation of annual preparation of 5 Year Budget Plan – Income Statement and Cash Flows

? Preparation of Quarterly update of plan Forecasts – Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Cash

Flows

? Design, Execution and Management of Cost Management Process

? Design and preparation of rolling 12 month cash flow forecast

? Design/review and preparation of cash flow management process/information

? Design/review and preparation of monthly management accounts & variance analysis

? Design/review and preparation of monthly departmental management accounts & variance

analysis

? Design, preparation & implementation of sustainability reporting

? Design, review and oversight of departmental cost management process

? Design, review of trend analysis and reporting on municipal costs

? Design, review of trend analysis and reporting on municipal costs vs. recoveries via direct billing

and prepaid meters

? Design, review of trend analysis and reporting of building EBITDA performance

? Oversight of reconciliation of actual municipal costs with council billing

? Participate and oversee interaction with municipalities on queries for variances in municipal billing

and resolution of queries

? Review of impact of council valuation roll process and management of objection to valuation rolls

? Preparation and review of annual valuation of property portfolios

? Monthly preparation /oversight of covenant adherence reporting

? Budgeting and forecasting of covenant adherence

? Oversight of distribution of rental debtors reports

? Oversight of distribution of rental collections reports

? Oversight of distribution of intake status during intake

? Design, preparation and submission of ongoing and ad hoc reports for board meetings

? Design, preparation and submission of annual charter achievements

? Design, preparation and submission of ongoing and ad hoc reports to shareholders

? Preparation/review of capex budgeting/forecasting control and reporting

Secretarial:-

? Preparation/review of annual CIPC returns

? Management/preparation/review of changes in directors with CIPC

? Maintain register of directorships

? Maintain register of interests in contract and supply arrangements

? Coordination of Board Meetings

? Preparation of capex proposals/presentation for board approval

? Preparation of board minutes, presentation and packs

? Coordination of board sub-committees (FMC, IC, Social and Ethics) meetings? Review and report on compliance with Companies Act

Insurance & Risk Management

? Review and assessment of adequacy of Insurance Cover

? Annual negotiation of insurance premiums

? Quarterly update of risk register

? Ensure general compliance with regulatory framework

? Assessment of any potential liability (i.e. Public, Third Party etc.)

? Compliance/ Audit of Fire and Health Safety

? Coordination of Compliance of Buildings with Insurance Risk management

BBBE

? Design, preparation and execution and oversight of BBBEE audit planning and management

? Development/oversight of BBBEE optimisation plans

? Implementation/oversight of procedures for improving BBBEE scoring

General

Cost Management Projects

? Energy/Electricity consumption reporting

? Analysis of procurement costs

? Analysis/recommendations of insourcing vs outsourcing of key services

? Ongoing development of a Staff Benefit Plan

? Identifying cost saving initiatives

? Retail and commercial recovery analysis and outline recommendations to improve recoveries

Key Competencies

? Dynamic

? Analytical

? Resilient

? Proactive and Innovative

? Goal oriented ? Inquisitive Accuracy/Attention to detail

? Good Communication

? Planning and organizing

? Number Orientated

? Deadline driven

? Positive Attitude

? Assertive and energetic person

? Emotional Intelligence

? People Management and leadership

Kindly only forward application should you meet the requirements.

Desired Skills:

Financial Manager

CASA

SAICA

GAAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position