Fitter at South African Sugar Association

The Sugar Markets and Logistics Division (SM&L) has a position available for a Fitter within the Engineering Department. SM&L is a division of the South African Sugar Association and the successful incumbent will be based at the Sugar Terminal in Maydon Warf, Durban which is an ISO 9001:2015 and SANAS 17025 accredited bulk raw sugar handling and exporting facility that serves ten mills in the Kwa-Zulu Natal region. The facility can store in excess of 500 000 tons of sugar and includes a molasses mixing plant, weighing equipment, truck and rail discharging facilities, ship loading apparatus and approximately 3. 5 kms of conveyer belts.

As the sugar receipting operation is conducted around the clock during the course of the season the incumbent will also be required to perform standby duties on a rotational basis approximately once in every three weeks to attend to mechanical breakdowns that occur outside of regular work hours. Ship loading is another feature of this position involving ad hoc shiftwork. Ship loading is a twenty-four hour continuous operation when in progress, and the job incumbent may be given duties such as shift supervisor, panel operator, and tunnel operator etc.

Reporting to the Mechanical Maintenance Foreman the incumbent will be responsible for attending to preventative plant maintenance and to contribute to the growth and effectiveness of SM&L by maintaining all plant used for the intake and dispatch of sugar. In addition, the objectives would be as follows:

Apply trade-specific techniques and practices Effectively interface with the supervisory level Interpret trade-specific plans, flow diagrams and other technical sources Question and improve the quality of trade-specific work Select from trade-specific options the best course of action Perform all mechanical repairs Perform standby duties Check machines and equipment used to perform the job are fully functional and to ensure that daily maintenance is carried out pro-actively Perform fault finding to determine the root causes of the plant malfunctions Apply the company safety, health and environmental policy and procedures Continuously identify opportunities for plant improvement.

This is a great opportunity for you as a qualified Fitter to apply your combination of mechanical knowledge and experience that you have acquired throughout your career to-date as a journeyman having worked in different manufacturing and/or mining environments.

Essential for this role:

A Matric Certificate Recognized Trade Certificate from a reputable Trade Testing Institution A minimum of three years on the job experience in a factory or mining environment Code EB drivers license Pumps and Conveyor maintenance experience Hydraulic and pneumatic experience Experience in the maintenance of medium sized gearboxes, the ability to work from drawings, rigging and pipe fitting skills

Commencing salary will depend on qualifications and experience, and benefits include Annual bonus, Medical aid and Retirement fund schemes.

Our Recruitment Philosophy

At the South African Sugar Association (SASA), we aim to attract suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill our vacancies, with transformation, alleviation of unemployment and equal opportunities for the vulnerable, including people with disabilities as key objectives of our strategy. Our recruitment efforts and practices are aimed towards South African citizens as guided by the provisions of the Employment Equity Act, the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act and the Skills Development Act before any consideration is afforded to non-citizens. Professional and accredited pre-selection competency and psychometric assessments are part of our pre-appointment processes as well as credit and criminal-record verifications.

