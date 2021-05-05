Forklift Technician at Adendorff Machinery Mart

IntroductionThe purpose of this position is to maintain, service and repair material handling equipment, on various sites throughout South [URL Removed] successful candidate will be providing technical and diagnostic assistance within the service department as per customer requirements. He will be responsible for the repair and preventative maintenance of forklifts and warehouse equipment on-site. Duties & Responsibilities

Repairing, service and maintain forklifts on customer sites.

Complete job cards.

Send reports.

Housekeeping, clean-up of all maintenance areas/work areas on a daily basis.

Assisting with other general maintenance activities.

Traveling required to service and repair on sites

Desired Experience & Qualification

Experience with servicing and repairing forklifts will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of basic mechanical systems will be an advantage.

General working knowledge of auto electrical systems (ignition, starting, charging, illumination)

Must have a Matric

Must have a driver’s licence.

Sober Habits

Well-disciplined and self-motivated

Additional detail:

The minimum Requirement is a Senior Certificate.

Salary: Negotiable with Benefits available

Working Hours: Monday – Friday 08:00 – 17:00 and Saturdays 08:00 – 13:00.

