Front-End Web Developer

Well established IT Company is looking for a Front-End Web Developer based in Durban with more than 3 years’ working experience, to work on a broad range of exciting current and new projects for their clients and partners in the fields of media, communication, and education.??

We expect from you as a successful candidate that you are competent and experienced with the following:

Git / SVN

HTML & CSS

Angular and AngularJS

Knowledge of web infrastructure and architecture

3rd-party APIs

Communicating with web services using JSON / XML

UX / UI Design

Site profiling, benchmarking, and performance optimization

Working in a DevOps environment

As a successful candidate you would:

Be directly involved in creating high-performance, scalable web products on various platforms and frameworks, as well as mentoring junior developers in the team.

Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality for Fabrik.

Uphold our values of service, quality, maintainability, design, and iteration in a teaching and learning environment.

Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

