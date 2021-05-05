Well established IT Company is looking for a Front-End Web Developer based in Durban with more than 3 years’ working experience, to work on a broad range of exciting current and new projects for their clients and partners in the fields of media, communication, and education.??
We expect from you as a successful candidate that you are competent and experienced with the following:
- Git / SVN
- HTML & CSS
- Angular and AngularJS
- Knowledge of web infrastructure and architecture
- 3rd-party APIs
- Communicating with web services using JSON / XML
- UX / UI Design
- Site profiling, benchmarking, and performance optimization
- Working in a DevOps environment
As a successful candidate you would:
- Be directly involved in creating high-performance, scalable web products on various platforms and frameworks, as well as mentoring junior developers in the team.
- Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality for Fabrik.
- Uphold our values of service, quality, maintainability, design, and iteration in a teaching and learning environment.
- Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications.
Desired Skills:
- Front-End Web Developer
- GIT
- HTML
- CSS
- Angular
- AngularJS
- API
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years