Front-End Web Developer

May 5, 2021

Well established IT Company is looking for a Front-End Web Developer based in Durban with more than 3 years’ working experience, to work on a broad range of exciting current and new projects for their clients and partners in the fields of media, communication, and education.??

We expect from you as a successful candidate that you are competent and experienced with the following:

  • Git / SVN
  • HTML & CSS
  • Angular and AngularJS
  • Knowledge of web infrastructure and architecture
  • 3rd-party APIs
  • Communicating with web services using JSON / XML
  • UX / UI Design
  • Site profiling, benchmarking, and performance optimization
  • Working in a DevOps environment

As a successful candidate you would:

  • Be directly involved in creating high-performance, scalable web products on various platforms and frameworks, as well as mentoring junior developers in the team.
  • Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality for Fabrik.
  • Uphold our values of service, quality, maintainability, design, and iteration in a teaching and learning environment.
  • Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications.

Desired Skills:

  • Front-End Web Developer
  • GIT
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Angular
  • AngularJS
  • API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

