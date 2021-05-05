GCC Engineer

A great client is looking to hire an GCC Engineer willing to relocate to the North West with extensive mining experience. Should you meet the requirements please do not hesitate to apply.

Desired Skills:

BEng/BSc in Engineering

GCC Mines and Works

8 – 10 years working experience in a mining environment

About The Employer:

