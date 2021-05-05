General Manager

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a General Manager to lead and drive the continuous improvement of the EPC BU and represent the BU in relation to internal and external interests.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

University degree in Electrical Engineering or related disciplines

At least 5 years of management experience from large EPC project management, ideally in power T&D

Specific experience in the HV Cables Business will be an advantage

Sound knowledge of and experience in high voltage power systems (44 to 275 kV typically) with a specific focus on the cable and related accessories components of such systems. This relates to both to new build as well as maintenance and repair of Fluid Filled Cable systems

Experience from complex system/project business incl. both technical and commercial skills

Strong people management, influencing and networking skills in a highly international and multi-cultural context

Extensive experience providing operational and managerial direction for projects, processes and tools, knowledge transfer, organization and people management in power transmission or related segments

Fluency in English, both written and spoken, and excellent presentation skills

Result-oriented attitude paired with an outstanding communication and influencing skills

Responsibilities

Define a strategy for the BU in accordance with decisions from the company strategy and policy

Develop and implement a profitable business model for the EPC market

Manage commercial risks and opportunities in execution of mega-projects in the EPC market

Participate in setting and implementing budget and targets in accordance with frames decided by the company Executive Team

Ensure that BU performance targets are achieved, also that HV Cables & other LV & MV Cables EPC Projects deliveries are made to Customers full satisfaction

Ensure that strategies and corresponding plans are in line with the company strategy

Lead the BU in South Africa and Sub-Saharan region; and heads the deliveries from tender to completion providing our customers the best solution possible to fit their needs

Lead and coach some of the company most experienced and senior project managers and be responsible for the continuous development of Project Management Capabilities

Secure and develop project management competence/resources

Meet both Customer expectations and the company profitability targets

Lead and drive the continuous improvement of the EPC BU and represent the BU in relation to internal and external interests

Craft and drive the marketing & sales strategy for the EPC operations

Participate in important customer meetings

Ensure that actions are approved and in accordance with prevailing policies and instructions

Manage the international project operations in offshore environment and develops all associated processes

Developing a complete understanding of the marketplace and creating superior products programs

Working as key member of the business unit management team and involved in the strategic planning process with primary focus on strategic marketing and product planning

Plan development and implementation for the market in coordination with the sales organization, and other business units

Responsibility for all related sales and marketing budgets and P&L

Working with principals and the sales team on improving product quality and enhancing the brand image

Responsibility for all marketing communications activities in collaboration with Marketing Department, including literature development, and customer loyalty programs

Leadership, goal setting and review, development and follow-up, performance, etc. for the sales team

Specifying market requirements for current and future products by conducting market research supported by on-going visits to customers and non-customers

Driving a solution set across development teams (primarily Development/ Engineering, and Marketing Communications) through market requirements, product contract, and positioning

Analysing potential partner relationships for the product

