Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a General Manager to lead and drive the continuous improvement of the EPC BU and represent the BU in relation to internal and external interests.
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12
- University degree in Electrical Engineering or related disciplines
- At least 5 years of management experience from large EPC project management, ideally in power T&D
- Specific experience in the HV Cables Business will be an advantage
- Sound knowledge of and experience in high voltage power systems (44 to 275 kV typically) with a specific focus on the cable and related accessories components of such systems. This relates to both to new build as well as maintenance and repair of Fluid Filled Cable systems
- Experience from complex system/project business incl. both technical and commercial skills
- Strong people management, influencing and networking skills in a highly international and multi-cultural context
- Extensive experience providing operational and managerial direction for projects, processes and tools, knowledge transfer, organization and people management in power transmission or related segments
- Fluency in English, both written and spoken, and excellent presentation skills
- Result-oriented attitude paired with an outstanding communication and influencing skills
Responsibilities
- Define a strategy for the BU in accordance with decisions from the company strategy and policy
- Develop and implement a profitable business model for the EPC market
- Manage commercial risks and opportunities in execution of mega-projects in the EPC market
- Participate in setting and implementing budget and targets in accordance with frames decided by the company Executive Team
- Ensure that BU performance targets are achieved, also that HV Cables & other LV & MV Cables EPC Projects deliveries are made to Customers full satisfaction
- Ensure that strategies and corresponding plans are in line with the company strategy
- Lead the BU in South Africa and Sub-Saharan region; and heads the deliveries from tender to completion providing our customers the best solution possible to fit their needs
- Lead and coach some of the company most experienced and senior project managers and be responsible for the continuous development of Project Management Capabilities
- Secure and develop project management competence/resources
- Meet both Customer expectations and the company profitability targets
- Lead and drive the continuous improvement of the EPC BU and represent the BU in relation to internal and external interests
- Craft and drive the marketing & sales strategy for the EPC operations
- Participate in important customer meetings
- Ensure that actions are approved and in accordance with prevailing policies and instructions
- Manage the international project operations in offshore environment and develops all associated processes
- Developing a complete understanding of the marketplace and creating superior products programs
- Working as key member of the business unit management team and involved in the strategic planning process with primary focus on strategic marketing and product planning
- Plan development and implementation for the market in coordination with the sales organization, and other business units
- Responsibility for all related sales and marketing budgets and P&L
- Working with principals and the sales team on improving product quality and enhancing the brand image
- Responsibility for all marketing communications activities in collaboration with Marketing Department, including literature development, and customer loyalty programs
- Leadership, goal setting and review, development and follow-up, performance, etc. for the sales team
- Specifying market requirements for current and future products by conducting market research supported by on-going visits to customers and non-customers
- Driving a solution set across development teams (primarily Development/ Engineering, and Marketing Communications) through market requirements, product contract, and positioning
- Analysing potential partner relationships for the product
