Our client is urgently seeking a General Practitioner for 7-month contract starting 1 July 2021.
Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:
- Patient consultations and physical examinations (Adult and Children)
- Diagnosis and treatment of health conditions
- Recognise symptoms of serious conditions and refer patients to specialists for further testing and treatment if needed
Requirements:
- MbChb – Registered as a health practitioner with the HPCSA
- Have a minimum of 3 years’ experience post community service
- Primary healthcare exposure specialising in family care
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Minimum 2 years GP experience in Private Practice.
The working hours: Monday to Friday: 07h00 – 17h00 (two days a week till 18h00)
Maximum of 2 x Saturdays a month 08h00 to 13h00
Desired Skills:
- Private Practice
- Family Care
- Physical Examinations
- Patient Consultations
- Diagnosis and Treatment
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Health Professions Council of South Africa