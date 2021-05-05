General Practitioner

May 5, 2021

Our client is urgently seeking a General Practitioner for 7-month contract starting 1 July 2021.

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

  • Patient consultations and physical examinations (Adult and Children)
  • Diagnosis and treatment of health conditions
  • Recognise symptoms of serious conditions and refer patients to specialists for further testing and treatment if needed

Requirements:

  • MbChb – Registered as a health practitioner with the HPCSA
  • Have a minimum of 3 years’ experience post community service
  • Primary healthcare exposure specialising in family care
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Minimum 2 years GP experience in Private Practice.

The working hours: Monday to Friday: 07h00 – 17h00 (two days a week till 18h00)
Maximum of 2 x Saturdays a month 08h00 to 13h00

Desired Skills:

  • Private Practice
  • Family Care
  • Physical Examinations
  • Patient Consultations
  • Diagnosis and Treatment

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Health Professions Council of South Africa

