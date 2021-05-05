General Practitioner

Our client is urgently seeking a General Practitioner for 7-month contract starting 1 July 2021.

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

Patient consultations and physical examinations (Adult and Children)

Diagnosis and treatment of health conditions

Recognise symptoms of serious conditions and refer patients to specialists for further testing and treatment if needed

Requirements:

MbChb – Registered as a health practitioner with the HPCSA

Have a minimum of 3 years’ experience post community service

Primary healthcare exposure specialising in family care

Strong interpersonal skills

Minimum 2 years GP experience in Private Practice.

The working hours: Monday to Friday: 07h00 – 17h00 (two days a week till 18h00)

Maximum of 2 x Saturdays a month 08h00 to 13h00

Desired Skills:

Private Practice

Family Care

Physical Examinations

Patient Consultations

Diagnosis and Treatment

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Health Professions Council of South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position