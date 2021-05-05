One of our Global Clients in the Reinsurance Industry is currently looking for Head of Corporate Actuarial, based at their offices in Johannesburg.
Desired Skills:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the Life (re-)insurance industry
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft packages (particularly Excel)
- Knowledge of the SA protection market
- Knowledge of Data Science applications such as R
- Python or Tableau
- Experience of coding in Prophet / Milliman Mind
- Proven ability to code in Excel VBA
- Excellent technical and analytical skills
- Attention to detail.
- Excellent communication skills
- Strong appetite for driving change
- Ability to work autonomously.
- Flexible Innovative
- Team spirit
