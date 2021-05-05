Head of Quality Assurance at WebHelp UK

If you live by the quality over quantity mind-set and value the importance of great leadership, this role could be your perfect fit. Webhelp is recruiting a driven and motivated, well experienced individual as Head of Quality Assurance in our Cape Town office.

The Head of Quality Assurance is responsible for ensuring delivery of a best practice Quality operating model & approach for accounts across both South Africa and India, aligned to both Webhelp Quality strategy & UK cluster strategic objectives.

Grow within our fun-loving global community of more than 70,000 passionate people who work across 160 locations in over 49 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands. Being a people-first company, we put people at the heart of our business, and this is when everything comes alive.

Key responsibilities of this role include leading execution of the Webhelp Quality strategy & plan, and delivery of a standardised Quality model for all accounts by working with clients to ensure a best in class framework to support achievement of core objectives. Focusing on Quality Assurance, supporting the operation to deliver excellent customer experience through identification of key trends, & coaching opportunities, delivery of quality insight to drive performance improvement.

Working closely with the Operational leads, our clients and our Head of Training to promote continuous improvement in our customer experience.

We want someone who is diligent in their work and task management, someone who is highly responsible with a keen eye for detail and a proactive approach to solution finding.

If you are confident in decision making, pride yourself on efficiency and a consistent high standard of work and achieving results, then apply today for the perfect position to boost to your career.

What you will be doing

– Leading the teams responsible for quality across the SA & India operation to deliver key objectives and delivery against Quality strategy and plan.

– Aligning all account Quality teams in to one operational unit with shared objectives and goals.

– Implementing the Webhelp quality framework where appropriate and monitoring its effectiveness, making continuous improvements as required

– Review of quality processes and practice within accounts to identify opportunity for improvement and efficiency

– Managing and operating within budget to optimise P&L

– Contributing and delivering to the strategy for operational support in the region

– Reviewing all new contracts to deliver best practice where contractual

– Liaising with wider Quality Team to ensure best practice sharing

What you will need

– Matric

– Experience of operating a quality function is desirable together with shaping and formulating operational strategic plans

– Understanding of key customer matrix such as NPS, FCR, Csat and able to demonstrate a track record of implementing a strategy to support the improvement within an operation

– Demonstrable experience of senior stakeholder and client management

– Experience leading a team across multiple locations

– Working knowledge of Quality framework and application in an operational environment

– Ability to work in a fast-paced changing environment

– Clear credit and criminal records

We’d love to get to know you better. After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying. Take this opportunity advance your career with our collaborative team of game-changers.

Please note that the appointment will be made in line with the company’s EE plan.

About The Employer:

Webhelp

