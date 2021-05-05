Help Desk Technician

Help Desk Service Technician – Ballito KZN

We are looking for a competent Help desk service technician to provide fast and useful technical assistance on IoT, Infrastructure and Connectivity systems. You will answer queries on basic technical issues and offer advice to solve them.

An excellent Help desk technician must have good technical knowledge and be able to communicate effectively to understand the problem and explain its solution. They must also be customer-oriented and patient to deal with difficult customers.

The goal is to create value for clients that will help preserve the company’s reputation and business.

Requirements

Proven experience as a help desk technician or other customer support role

Reliable transport

Must live in a 30km radius to Ballito

Helpdesk experience with Bicom or HIKVision is preferred

Experience with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft essential

Tech savvy with working knowledge of Networks (LAN, WAN, LTE, Fibre and Microwave), databases and remote control

Good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices and other tech products

Ability to diagnose and resolve basic technical issues

Proficiency in English

Excellent communication skills

Customer-oriented and cool-tempered

BSc/BA in IT, Computer Science, Diploma: IT Network Design & Administration or relevant field

Primary responsibilities

Serve as the first point of contact for customers seeking technical assistance over the phone or email

Perform remote troubleshooting through diagnostic techniques and pertinent questions

Determine the best solution based on the issue and details provided by customers

Walk the customer through the problem-solving process

Direct unresolved issues to the next level of support personnel

Provide accurate information on products or services

Record events and problems and their resolution in logs

Follow-up and update customer status and information

Pass on any feedback or suggestions by customers to the appropriate internal team

Identify and suggest possible improvements on procedures

CTC R12, 000 pm – [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Helpdesk support

IT

Bicom

HIK Vision

Microsoft 365

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

