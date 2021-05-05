Information Lifecycle Specialist at In4Group Pty Ltd

OBJECTIVE:

The incumbent will be responsible for planning, sourcing, management and control of the inventory of data assets within the organisation. The successful candidate will be supporting projects and other initiatives that span across the organisation.

SCOPE:

Work closely with business in the planning, sourcing, management and control of the inventory of data asset.

Verify that asset specifications have been comprehensively defined and authorised thereby ensuring compliance with the organisation assets policies, standards and legislation.

Manage the data asset inventory throughout the asset lifecycle (including sourcing, retention, destruction and archival of data assets).

Classify data assets as per the Organisation policies, business function and legislative requirements.

Take responsibility for the valuation of data assets according to cost, usage and any other measure as prescribed.

Maintain and support the data asset platform and facilitate enhancements thereafter.

Develop and manage stakeholder relations to promote information lifecycle awareness across the organisation.

Manage the receipt and incorporation of data assets into the organisation asset register, ensuring that assets are recorded.

Monitor and assess the utilisation of data assets within the Organisation and make recommendations regarding compliance and improved utilisation of assets.

Conduct annual inventory audit to ensure accuracy.

QUALIFICATION:

A Bachelor’s degree in Information Management (NQF 7) or an equivalent qualification.

EXPERIENCE:

Five to eight years’ job-related experience within information management

Additional requirements include:

industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;

quality assurance knowledge and skill;

continuous improvement knowledge and skill;

continued learning and professional development knowledge and skill;

interpretation of the business environment and industry and its implications

for the Enterprise Information Management skills;

contract and associated service management knowledge and skills;

asset and inventory management and skills;

enterprise information management enablement reporting and skills; and

capacity and performance management and skills.

SKILLS:

SQL

Microsoft Power BI

Databases

Data Modelling

Data Engineering

Tableau

Relational Databases

Data Lakes

Performance Metrics

Data Pipelines

OBIEE

Informatica

Teradata

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Planning

Organising

Stakeholder Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

In4 Group Pty Ltd

