Installation & Commissioning Technician

Qualified Artisan – Qualified Millwright, Fitter & Turner, Instrumentation.

Not less than 4 years experience required.

Drivers License Essential.

Valid Passport.

Must be available to travel locally and internationally.

To act as Site Supervisor or Technical Advisor in directing and directly assisting the site electrical and mechanical installation teams.

Perform all site work from hot and cold commissioning and installation.

Also performing site acceptance test and handover to clients.

To carry out repairs and services on equipment locally and outside South Africa.

Install and commission plants at various customers nationally and internationally.

Ensure commissioned and serviced and installed plant and equipment conforms to specifications.

Ensure plant is handed over in good working order to the client and documented accordingly to project / service requirements.

Downloading of various PLC programmes, operating of plants as well as configuration of the various control settings and inputs.

Ensure all instrumentation is installed, calibrated and correctly terminated so as to communicate with the plant PLC.

Support and assist with workshop activities.

Assist with factory and performance testing.

Investigate plant operation problems – submit reports noting any modifications to equipment to be supplied.

Service and repair equipment of clients as instructed in each job sheet issued.

Ensure client signs report sheet stating satisfaction with service carried out.

Supervision of installation of contract equipment.

Train client’s operators post installation and commissioning and prior to handover.

Ensure all equipment is setup, checked and recorded as operating according to design before leaving site.

Desired Skills:

commission

millwright

fitter and turner

electrical

instrumentation

process plants

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

