Instructional Designer

Job Description: Instructional Technologist
This full-time post supports the material development department of a business school, bringing business studies and short courses to life as seamless, interactive sixth-generation courseware on Moodle.
Duties:
- Creating advanced interactive learning objects, including simulations, for repertoire of business courses
- Uploading and illustrating interactive courseware on Moodle
- Maintaining live courses on student portal
- Ensuring correct material is available in right place on schedule
- Regularly patrolling web links and other resources to ensure all are working
- Testing all resources at go-live
- Troubleshooting user issues
- Setting up online assessments
- Reviewing and testing courseware
- Helping with other material development department duties as the need arises
- Mentoring others, and sharing skills and knowledge
Education:
- Degree or equivalent (business, IT or education qualification) an advantage but not essential
Skills and experience:
- Previous experience in digital instructional design and development essential
- Demonstrable familiarity with a major virtual learning environment, preferably Moodle
- Competency in H5P
- Experience with Unreal Engine and Tableau an advantage
- Ability to use custom code and develop simulations
- Excellent understanding of application of andragogic techniques, as well as cognitive and behavioural science
- Standard office business personal computer skills
- Willing and able to learn new IT applications swiftly
- Excellent spelling
Attributes:
- Eye for detail
- Sound sense of visual hierarchy
- Aptitude for translating text into multidimensional tools
- Self-motivated, problem solver, reliable, organised, and utterly focused in planning and implementing tasks and duties related to role
- Enthusiastic, quick learner, team player, and creative self-starter
- Able to work under tight deadlines in pressured environment
- Strong writing and verbal communication skills
Desired Skills:
- video software
- HP5
- creating course on moodle
- Learning Management Systems
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree