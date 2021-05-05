Instructional Designer

May 5, 2021

Job Description: Instructional Technologist

This full-time post supports the material development department of a business school, bringing business studies and short courses to life as seamless, interactive sixth-generation courseware on Moodle.

Duties:

  • Creating advanced interactive learning objects, including simulations, for repertoire of business courses
  • Uploading and illustrating interactive courseware on Moodle
  • Maintaining live courses on student portal
  • Ensuring correct material is available in right place on schedule
  • Regularly patrolling web links and other resources to ensure all are working
  • Testing all resources at go-live
  • Troubleshooting user issues
  • Setting up online assessments
  • Reviewing and testing courseware
  • Helping with other material development department duties as the need arises
  • Mentoring others, and sharing skills and knowledge

Education:

  • Degree or equivalent (business, IT or education qualification) an advantage but not essential

Skills and experience:

  • Previous experience in digital instructional design and development essential
  • Demonstrable familiarity with a major virtual learning environment, preferably Moodle
  • Competency in H5P
  • Experience with Unreal Engine and Tableau an advantage
  • Ability to use custom code and develop simulations
  • Excellent understanding of application of andragogic techniques, as well as cognitive and behavioural science
  • Standard office business personal computer skills
  • Willing and able to learn new IT applications swiftly
  • Excellent spelling

Attributes:

  • Eye for detail
  • Sound sense of visual hierarchy
  • Aptitude for translating text into multidimensional tools
  • Self-motivated, problem solver, reliable, organised, and utterly focused in planning and implementing tasks and duties related to role
  • Enthusiastic, quick learner, team player, and creative self-starter
  • Able to work under tight deadlines in pressured environment
  • Strong writing and verbal communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • video software
  • HP5
  • creating course on moodle
  • Learning Management Systems

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position