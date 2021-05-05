Intermediate – Senior BI Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The technical expertise of an Intermediate Senior BI Developer who enjoys tackling multiple projects simultaneously, is sought by a dynamic Online Direct Selling company based in Cape Town. Your core role will be the oversight of the data warehouse environment and BI tools (Microsoft BI Stack) to support reporting as well as performing data analysis duties. You must possess a tertiary qualification in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Information Systems, or related technical discipline, have 6+ years building large-scale data-processing data warehouse systems utilizing SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, T-SQL & 6+years experience with DW Design & Development. You also require knowledge of the Kimball Methodology, have strong Dimensional Data Modelling skills & Star Schemas including an understanding of ETL processes from operational source systems into the data [URL Removed] Business Intelligence (BI) solutions utilising the Microsoft BI stack – MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS and Power BI.
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems, or related technical discipline.
Experience/Skills
- Minimum 6+ years
- Building large scale data-processing data warehouse systems and proven experience in Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, T-SQL Programming).
- DW Design & Development experience.
- Knowledge of the Kimball data warehouse lifecycle and strong Dimensional Data Modelling experience, Star Schemas including an understanding of extraction, transformation, and load processes from operational source systems into the data warehouse.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Excellent technical and communication skills.
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
- Willingness to learn, receptive to new ideas and different opinions yet knowing when to stop, analyse, and reach a decision.
