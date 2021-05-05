Intermediate – Senior BI Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The technical expertise of an Intermediate Senior BI Developer who enjoys tackling multiple projects simultaneously, is sought by a dynamic Online Direct Selling company based in Cape Town. Your core role will be the oversight of the data warehouse environment and BI tools (Microsoft BI Stack) to support reporting as well as performing data analysis duties. You must possess a tertiary qualification in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Information Systems, or related technical discipline, have 6+ years building large-scale data-processing data warehouse systems utilizing SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, T-SQL & 6+years experience with DW Design & Development. You also require knowledge of the Kimball Methodology, have strong Dimensional Data Modelling skills & Star Schemas including an understanding of ETL processes from operational source systems into the data [URL Removed] Business Intelligence (BI) solutions utilising the Microsoft BI stack – MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS and Power BI.

Develop and maintain self-service BI solutions.

Collaborate with Operations department to perform Power BI administration duties.

Excellent understanding and implementation of Power BI Gateways, Power BI Report Server, and Power BI Service.

Develop and maintain ETL packages for the importing and organisation of organisational data.

Ensure the quality and accuracy of data.

Participate in the design and implementation of logical and physical data models.

Review proposed production changes to ensure highest quality data standards and lowest production impact.

Navigate, understand, and leverage existing complex data structures for reporting.

Support production BI solutions by monitoring and tuning queries and data loads, addressing user questions concerning data integrity, monitoring performance and communicating functional and technical issues.

Creation of executive dashboards with advanced drill-through capabilities.

Design, implement, and maintain code in development, test, and production environments. Design solutions to support systematic promotion between environments.

Identify complex data patterns and inconsistencies through data analysis and data mining.

Take ownership of technical initiatives and drive them to completion.

Learn, use, and maintain an established set of tools and technologies, as necessary.

Follow project specifications and corporate coding standards and policies.

Manage code in a source control system.

Stay current with Microsoft SQL Server tools and technologies.

Provide mentorship to development team.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems, or related technical discipline.

Experience/Skills

Minimum 6+ years Building large scale data-processing data warehouse systems and proven experience in Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, T-SQL Programming). DW Design & Development experience.

Knowledge of the Kimball data warehouse lifecycle and strong Dimensional Data Modelling experience, Star Schemas including an understanding of extraction, transformation, and load processes from operational source systems into the data warehouse.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent technical and communication skills.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Willingness to learn, receptive to new ideas and different opinions yet knowing when to stop, analyse, and reach a decision.

