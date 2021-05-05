Intermediate/Senior C# Developer

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 12-months contract opportunity open for a Mid- level C# Developer to be based in Sandton.
Responsibilities
- Provide effective and strategic technical development of systems including new developments, maintenance, enhancement and support of existing systems. In addition, provide support and assistance to Business Analysts and Project Managers as subject matter experts of the systems being supported.
Experience and requirements
- Completed IT Degree or any other related
- 5 years experience as a C# Developer
Experience in the following Technologies:
- Net Core
- Oracle Database
- SQL Server
- Kubernetes
- Azure
- Git
- Understanding of OOP principles such as SOLID
- Experience developing RESTful API’s
- Experience with CI/CD
- Unit & Integration Testing
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
