Intermediate/Senior C# Developer

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 12-months contract opportunity open for a Mid- level C# Developer to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

Provide effective and strategic technical development of systems including new developments, maintenance, enhancement and support of existing systems. In addition, provide support and assistance to Business Analysts and Project Managers as subject matter experts of the systems being supported.

Experience and requirements

Completed IT Degree or any other related

5 years experience as a C# Developer

Experience in the following Technologies:

Net Core

Oracle Database

SQL Server

Kubernetes

Azure

Git

Understanding of OOP principles such as SOLID

Experience developing RESTful API’s

Experience with CI/CD

Unit & Integration Testing

