Intermediate to Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Java Developer Role in JHB

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills:

Core Java, Struts, Servlets, JSP, JPA, Primefaces, JavaScript, Atlassian suite, Bootstrap, Oracle, Scrum, JBoss, Apache, Intellij IDE, Agile and coding standards.

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

