Internal Auditor

Motor Dealership in Gauteng is looking for an expereinced Internal Auditor, would prefer someone with Internal Audit in a similar industry but if not in another industry as long as it’s internal audit. Must have own vehicle (will be reimbursed for travel) and can be based at any of their branches (Johannesburg East/West/North or Pretoria).

Must have a relevant tertiary qualification and be a good communicator, have a good credit rating and have excellent track record as thorough references will be taken. Must have strong Microsoft package experience (word/excel) and Evolve experience would be preferred. Will report to the Internal Audit Manager.

Desired Skills:

Internal Audit

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Car dealership group

