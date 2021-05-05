IT Sales Consultant – Business Solutions

Work Environment:
- Both office bound and client facing. Remotely accessible via relevant technologies.
- Supportive to both internal and external customers.
Minimum Requirements:
Skills & Experience required for this role – MUST HAVE:
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience as an IT Sales Consultant at C-Suite Level – Ability to communicate and close at C-Suite level.
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in an Anything as a Service Sales environment – “Anything as a service” (XaaS) is a general category of services related to cloud computing and remote access. It recognizes the vast number of products, tools, and technologies that are now delivered to users as a service over the internet.
- Microsoft Office and CRM experience required.
- Proven track record of exceeding sales targets – Need to provide proof of sales / commissions.
- Ability to manage complex sales cycles.
- Confidence selling in both 1:1 and 1:many situations.
- Ability to identify challenges that clients & prospects are facing and apply company product roadmap.
Sales & Personal Attributes:
- Excellent communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills.
- Entrepreneurial drive-you thrive being part of a team, with the ability to unlock and identify opportunities, and getting your hands dirty to sell.
- Competitive nature and a will to succeed in a target-driven environment.
- Self-motivated and disciplined with attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- Consultant at C-Suite Level
- Xaas
- Cloud computing
- Microsoft Office
- CRM
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client simplicate connectivity, cloud communication, cloud services and security solutions to enhance business’ productivity.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Petrol card