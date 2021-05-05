IT Sales Consultant – Business Solutions

Work Environment:

Both office bound and client facing. Remotely accessible via relevant technologies.

Supportive to both internal and external customers.

Minimum Requirements:

Skills & Experience required for this role – MUST HAVE:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience as an IT Sales Consultant at C-Suite Level – Ability to communicate and close at C-Suite level.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in an Anything as a Service Sales environment – “Anything as a service” (XaaS) is a general category of services related to cloud computing and remote access. It recognizes the vast number of products, tools, and technologies that are now delivered to users as a service over the internet.

Microsoft Office and CRM experience required.

Proven track record of exceeding sales targets – Need to provide proof of sales / commissions.

Ability to manage complex sales cycles.

Confidence selling in both 1:1 and 1:many situations.

Ability to identify challenges that clients & prospects are facing and apply company product roadmap.

Sales & Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills.

Entrepreneurial drive-you thrive being part of a team, with the ability to unlock and identify opportunities, and getting your hands dirty to sell.

Competitive nature and a will to succeed in a target-driven environment.

Self-motivated and disciplined with attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

Consultant at C-Suite Level

Xaas

Cloud computing

Microsoft Office

CRM

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client simplicate connectivity, cloud communication, cloud services and security solutions to enhance business’ productivity.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Petrol card

