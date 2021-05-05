IT Sales Consultant – Business Solutions

May 5, 2021

Work Environment:

  • Both office bound and client facing. Remotely accessible via relevant technologies.
  • Supportive to both internal and external customers.

Minimum Requirements:
Skills & Experience required for this role – MUST HAVE:

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience as an IT Sales Consultant at C-Suite Level – Ability to communicate and close at C-Suite level.
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in an Anything as a Service Sales environment – “Anything as a service” (XaaS) is a general category of services related to cloud computing and remote access. It recognizes the vast number of products, tools, and technologies that are now delivered to users as a service over the internet.
  • Microsoft Office and CRM experience required.
  • Proven track record of exceeding sales targets – Need to provide proof of sales / commissions.
  • Ability to manage complex sales cycles.
  • Confidence selling in both 1:1 and 1:many situations.
  • Ability to identify challenges that clients & prospects are facing and apply company product roadmap.

Sales & Personal Attributes:

  • Excellent communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills.
  • Entrepreneurial drive-you thrive being part of a team, with the ability to unlock and identify opportunities, and getting your hands dirty to sell.
  • Competitive nature and a will to succeed in a target-driven environment.
  • Self-motivated and disciplined with attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

  • Consultant at C-Suite Level
  • Xaas
  • Cloud computing
  • Microsoft Office
  • CRM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client simplicate connectivity, cloud communication, cloud services and security solutions to enhance business’ productivity.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Commission
  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Petrol card

