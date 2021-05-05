JavaEE Developer (JavaEE, Spring, Microservices, APIs) at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Cape Town is looking for a JavaEE Developer to join their Team.Purpose of the positionDesigning and developing high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems while delivering high-availability and [URL Removed] in all phases of the development lifecycle, understanding of [URL Removed] (J2EE) Expert.Technical Competencies

J2EE

Webservices

Microservices

Asynchronous sockets

Key Performance Area 1:

Design, Develop, Implement and Maintain enterprise applications

To take part in software development and architectural activities

Conduct software analysis, development, testing and debugging

Identifying production and non-production application issues

Transforming requirements into solutions

Develop, test, implement and maintain application software

Recommend changes to improve established java applications/processes

Develop technical designs for application development

Key Performance Area 2:

Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology.

Perform code reviews within the project teams.

Manage and/or mentor junior members of the team.

Minimum RequirementsQualifications

BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science

OCP Java EE 8 (added advantage)

Experience

+5 years Java Development (J2EE)

Development of Java based API/Web Services (JSON)

Developing of Microservices Kubernetes Docker

Understanding of microservices architecture best practices

Object Orientated Design

Working with API Gateways, ESB and workflow systems RabbitMQ

Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial EJB, Spring, Hibernate, Tomcat, GlassFish

Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC

Understanding of Linux OS and associated web server technologies (Apache)

Source code management (GitHub)

Relational Databases (Postgress / MySQL)

Unit Testing

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident fund

