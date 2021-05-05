The Logistics Assistant is responsible for ensuring the daily transport operational requirements are met and that customer related issues are dealt with in the most appropriate manner. The Logistics Assistant will work closely with the Logistics and Stock Locations Manager, Stock Control Team Leader, Customer Services/OP, Post-sales Technical Support departments on returns .
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Legal Compliance
- Follow Company policies at all times.
Stakeholder Relations
- Build and maintain trust relationships with the Management Team, Colleagues and Customers to ensure specific targets are met
- Work as part of the Logistics Team to ensure a smooth logistics operation
- Work collaboratively and engage with key Stakeholders to achieve specific targets
- Strive to maintain an ethical team environment
LOGISTICS ASSISTANT TASKS
- Liaise with morning and afternoon warehouse picking team leaders regarding POA shipments.
- Dealing with delivery complaints and ensuring full feedback cycle and full quality log for the Logistics and Stock Locations Manager to evaluate
- Dealing with any delivery issues arising to ensure customers are impacted as little as possible, always recording using Quality Logs and feedback to the Logistics and Stock Locations Manager to evaluate
- Arranging transport collection for un-wanted/damaged/faulty returns
- Get delivery costs from transport service providers
- Arranging dedicated deliveries and dealing with timed delivery requests and other unusual delivery requirements
- Dealing with all damage investigations
- Checking transport and Storage invoices
- Liaise with transport providers when required.
- Arranging off-site stock transfers between warehouses/storage facilities
- Review and manage off-site stock levels ensuring that they always match the Segen System
- Apply for BV certificate from service provider
- Other administrative duties
HEALTH & SAFETY
- Keep work area clean and tidy at all times
- Follow Health & Safety procedures
- Report risks and hazards to the Logistics and Stock Locations Manager
- Report accidents and incidents immediately to the Logistics and Stock Locations Manager
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES
- Customer Focus – Ensures understanding of customer requirements and works to add value for the customer
- Accountability – Share responsibility for assigned work and carries his/her workload
- Communication and Influencing – Maintaining continuous open and consistent communications with others
- Results Orientation – Meets established expectations and adapts working procedures
- Teamwork & Networking – Keep the team informed about the key tasks and assists team working
- Personal Capability- Technical / professional expertise, practices self-development, values diversity, integrity, emotional and social intelligence
SKILLS & KNOWLEGE
- Computer and IT literate
- A strong individual who is confident dealing with both internal and external stakeholders
- Tenacious and methodical with exceptional attention to detail
- Ability to demonstrate a proactive approach to problem solving
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- Logistics or related qualification (NQF Level 7)
- At least two years’ experience in a Logistics or Supply Chain environment
Desired Skills:
- Logistics Assistant
- Stock
- POA
- Supply Chain
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Insurance
- Provident Fund