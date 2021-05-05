Logistics Assistant

The Logistics Assistant is responsible for ensuring the daily transport operational requirements are met and that customer related issues are dealt with in the most appropriate manner. The Logistics Assistant will work closely with the Logistics and Stock Locations Manager, Stock Control Team Leader, Customer Services/OP, Post-sales Technical Support departments on returns .

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Legal Compliance

Follow Company policies at all times.

Stakeholder Relations

Build and maintain trust relationships with the Management Team, Colleagues and Customers to ensure specific targets are met

Work as part of the Logistics Team to ensure a smooth logistics operation

Work collaboratively and engage with key Stakeholders to achieve specific targets

Strive to maintain an ethical team environment

LOGISTICS ASSISTANT TASKS

Liaise with morning and afternoon warehouse picking team leaders regarding POA shipments.

Dealing with delivery complaints and ensuring full feedback cycle and full quality log for the Logistics and Stock Locations Manager to evaluate

Dealing with any delivery issues arising to ensure customers are impacted as little as possible, always recording using Quality Logs and feedback to the Logistics and Stock Locations Manager to evaluate

Arranging transport collection for un-wanted/damaged/faulty returns

Get delivery costs from transport service providers

Arranging dedicated deliveries and dealing with timed delivery requests and other unusual delivery requirements

Dealing with all damage investigations

Checking transport and Storage invoices

Liaise with transport providers when required.

Arranging off-site stock transfers between warehouses/storage facilities

Review and manage off-site stock levels ensuring that they always match the Segen System

Apply for BV certificate from service provider

Other administrative duties

HEALTH & SAFETY

Keep work area clean and tidy at all times

Follow Health & Safety procedures

Report risks and hazards to the Logistics and Stock Locations Manager

Report accidents and incidents immediately to the Logistics and Stock Locations Manager

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

Customer Focus – Ensures understanding of customer requirements and works to add value for the customer

Accountability – Share responsibility for assigned work and carries his/her workload

Communication and Influencing – Maintaining continuous open and consistent communications with others

Results Orientation – Meets established expectations and adapts working procedures

Teamwork & Networking – Keep the team informed about the key tasks and assists team working

Personal Capability- Technical / professional expertise, practices self-development, values diversity, integrity, emotional and social intelligence

SKILLS & KNOWLEGE

Computer and IT literate

A strong individual who is confident dealing with both internal and external stakeholders

Tenacious and methodical with exceptional attention to detail

Ability to demonstrate a proactive approach to problem solving

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Logistics or related qualification (NQF Level 7)

At least two years’ experience in a Logistics or Supply Chain environment

Desired Skills:

Logistics Assistant

Stock

POA

Supply Chain

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Insurance

Provident Fund

