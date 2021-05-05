Machine Learning Engineer

The Machine Learning Engineer is primarily responsible for building end-to-end machine learning models from ideation to deployment and scalability. The ML Engineer creates new and improved data driven solutions to assist the organization and its clients in answering business questions, gaining competitive advantage, identifying new market opportunities, increasing efficiencies and/or reducing costs.

Duties & Responsibilities

Modelling complex business problems, discovering insights and opportunities through statistical, algorithmic, machine learning and visualization techniques.

Overseeing data mining techniques and conduct statistical analysis to large, structured, and unstructured data sets to understand and analyse phenomena.

Create machine learning models to predict health risks and personalise recommendations.

Work in a cross-functional team, collaborating with data scientists, engineers, and analysts to understand project goals, interpret end-user’s intent and drive the build, implementation and scale-up of algorithms for measurable impact.

Research and implement appropriate machine learning algorithms and tools by selecting the correct libraries, programming languages and frameworks for each task.

Understand and use computer science fundamentals, including data structures, algorithms, computability, complexity, and computer architecture.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Advanced degree in computer science, math, statistics or a related discipline.

5+ years Data Science / ML Engineering experience, with extensive data modelling and data architecture skills.

Deep knowledge of machine learning, statistics, optimization or related fields.

Background in machine learning frameworks such as TensorFlow or Keras.

Experience working with large data sets, simulation/optimization and distributed computing tools.

Exceptional data management skills and the ability to perform complex modeling on dynamic data sets.

Advanced math skills (linear algebra, Bayesian statistics, group theory).

Hands on experience with: AWS / Azure, Python, SQL, C# /Java, Spark.

Experience with data mining techniques and statistical analysis.

Experience working with large structured/ unstructured data sets.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

