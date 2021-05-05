Maintenance Coordinator

Duties & Responsibilities:

– Dealing with quotes, orders, and invoicing, compiling orders with invoices, arranging payment, billed by creditors.

– Updating maintenance program keeping register – movement of new and existing assets and ensuring that the register correspond with Fixed asset register.

– Assisting reps with commercial maintenance calls, dealing with contractors in Petroleum Services getting the quotes, issue order accordingly, get invoice, ensure job is done, hand in payment.

– Assisting reps/Customers with Retail site maintenance calls and queries. currently SAMD is ADHOC which is time consuming, every call come through and needs to be handled from start to finish. This includes, damaged branding, lost remotes, forecourt related needs. (caps, dipsticks etc).

– Control expense sheets for commercial reps (e.g. Issue orders for slip batches).

– Issue orders for commercial rep vehicles services/repairs.

– Do monthly stock of tanks in yard and pumps in warehouse. Report to Finance.

– Manage maintenance cell phone.

– Assist project manager with issuing of orders.

Requirements:

– Matric

– At least 1 years’ experience in a similar role

– Contactable references

– Clear criminal record

– Handle conflict

– Work under pressure

– Prioritize

– Solving problems

– Ability to simplify complex problems

– Meet deadlines

– Computer Skills

– Follow instruction

– Ability to implement structure where needed

– Team player

– Time management

– Logical thinking

– Telephone skills

– Build relationships with customers and suppliers

