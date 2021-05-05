Maintenance Technician at Red Ember Recruitment

May 5, 2021

Our client is looking for an experienced Maintenance Technician who will be responsible for the day-to-day upkeep and maintenance of the facilities.

  • Assessing, implementing and maintaining systems for adequate state of repair and presentation of multiple facilities
  • Assessing, implementing and maintaining safe systems of work in multiple facilities
  • Build and maintain service plans for plane and equipment
  • Asset management through inspections, record keeping and escalation
  • Establish and maintain compliance agreements with suppliers and service providers
  • Build quality relationships across all departments
  • Contractor and small-medium sized project management
  • Ability to complete low complexity electrical, plumbing and shopfitting work safely and effectively

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum N3 or Technical Artisan Qualification
  • At least 5 years experience in a general maintenance position
  • Must have reliable transport
  • Willingness to work after hours and travel to regional offices based on operational requirements

COMPETENCIES

Problem Solving

  • Risk-based Thinking
  • Solution-orientated approach

Physical Ability

  • Good state of health, in line with:
    • Working at heights
    • Manual handling
    • Working in confined spaces

Attention to Detail

  • Integrity in process
  • Quality in service and product

Versatility

  • Experience working in a multi-disciplined environment within a high performing team
  • Sound basic maintenance knowledge, ie.: HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), mechanical, building, plumbing, electrical, shopfitting.

Computer Literacy

  • Proficiency in MS Office

About The Employer:

Our client is looking for an experienced Maintenance Technician who will be responsible for the day-to-day upkeep and maintenance of the facilities.

Learn more/Apply for this position