Maintenance Technician at Red Ember Recruitment

Our client is looking for an experienced Maintenance Technician who will be responsible for the day-to-day upkeep and maintenance of the facilities.

Assessing, implementing and maintaining systems for adequate state of repair and presentation of multiple facilities

Assessing, implementing and maintaining safe systems of work in multiple facilities

Build and maintain service plans for plane and equipment

Asset management through inspections, record keeping and escalation

Establish and maintain compliance agreements with suppliers and service providers

Build quality relationships across all departments

Contractor and small-medium sized project management

Ability to complete low complexity electrical, plumbing and shopfitting work safely and effectively

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum N3 or Technical Artisan Qualification

At least 5 years experience in a general maintenance position

Must have reliable transport

Willingness to work after hours and travel to regional offices based on operational requirements

COMPETENCIES

Problem Solving

Risk-based Thinking

Solution-orientated approach

Physical Ability

Good state of health, in line with: Working at heights Manual handling Working in confined spaces



Attention to Detail

Integrity in process

Quality in service and product

Versatility

Experience working in a multi-disciplined environment within a high performing team

Sound basic maintenance knowledge, ie.: HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), mechanical, building, plumbing, electrical, shopfitting.

Computer Literacy

Proficiency in MS Office

About The Employer:

