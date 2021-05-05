Maintenance Technician at Red Ember Recruitment

Our client is looking for an experienced Maintenance Technician who will be responsible for the day-to-day upkeep and maintenance of the facilities.
- Assessing, implementing and maintaining systems for adequate state of repair and presentation of multiple facilities
- Assessing, implementing and maintaining safe systems of work in multiple facilities
- Build and maintain service plans for plane and equipment
- Asset management through inspections, record keeping and escalation
- Establish and maintain compliance agreements with suppliers and service providers
- Build quality relationships across all departments
- Contractor and small-medium sized project management
- Ability to complete low complexity electrical, plumbing and shopfitting work safely and effectively
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum N3 or Technical Artisan Qualification
- At least 5 years experience in a general maintenance position
- Must have reliable transport
- Willingness to work after hours and travel to regional offices based on operational requirements
COMPETENCIES
Problem Solving
- Risk-based Thinking
- Solution-orientated approach
Physical Ability
- Good state of health, in line with:
- Working at heights
- Manual handling
- Working in confined spaces
Attention to Detail
- Integrity in process
- Quality in service and product
Versatility
- Experience working in a multi-disciplined environment within a high performing team
- Sound basic maintenance knowledge, ie.: HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), mechanical, building, plumbing, electrical, shopfitting.
Computer Literacy
- Proficiency in MS Office
About The Employer:
