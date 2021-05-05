Management Accountant

My client is in the Insurance industry and is seeking a strong management accountant to support the Group Financial Manager concentrating on Tax and management reporting. This is a great opportunity to become an invaluable partner to the business stakeholders as assigned and you will be their contact for all matters concerning financial performance and analysis. If your passion is to monitor and evaluate financial information and suggest improvements where needed this is the role for you.

Bcom honours 4-5 years’ experience in INSURANCE secures.

Desired Skills:

Management Accounts

Reporting

Tax

Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position