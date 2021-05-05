Management Accountant – 4 months FTC

May 5, 2021

Role Objectives: To compile and analyze the scheme management accounts for partners and to report on those management accounts that are compiled/analyzed to partners and other stakeholders (e.g. Finance Business Partners, Divisional CFO, General Managers and External Partners/Finance Heads). (This will be on a fixed-term contract for 4 months)

Key Responsibilities:

  • Timely preparation of management accounts
  • Manage the budget process for the division/partner
  • Timely preparation of balance sheet reconciliations
  • Assist with defined ad hoc projects according to business needs
  • Analysis of divisional expense variance reports
  • Responsible for posting journals and assisting with monthly reconciliations
  • Assistance in the management of day to day activities of the financial reporting function
  • Timely and accurate preparation of allocated scheme Income Statement and Balance Sheet stats

Non- negotiables

  • Its a 4 month FTC
  • Technical Short Term Insurance accounting experience of at least two years and must be recent;
  • Balance sheet reconciliations; and
  • Expense analysis.

About The Employer:

Educational Requirements:

  • Matric essential
  • Bcom Finance or equivalent

Required Knowledge, Experience and Skills:

  • 3 – 5 years within the Financial Services industry
  • 2 years experience in insurance accounting would be advantageous
  • PC literate (Advanced MS Office, Great Plains an advantage)
  • Technical Insurance accounting, financial and management accounting
  • Knowledge of accounting packages, systems and controls including budgeting, understanding of Line of business systems and their integration into the accounting system
  • Financial and management accounting (IFRS)
  • Knowledge of systems and controls, budgeting, forecasting and variance analysis
  • Digital literacy

