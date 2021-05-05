Management Accountant – 4 months FTC

Role Objectives: To compile and analyze the scheme management accounts for partners and to report on those management accounts that are compiled/analyzed to partners and other stakeholders (e.g. Finance Business Partners, Divisional CFO, General Managers and External Partners/Finance Heads). (This will be on a fixed-term contract for 4 months)

Key Responsibilities:

Timely preparation of management accounts

Manage the budget process for the division/partner

Timely preparation of balance sheet reconciliations

Assist with defined ad hoc projects according to business needs

Analysis of divisional expense variance reports

Responsible for posting journals and assisting with monthly reconciliations

Assistance in the management of day to day activities of the financial reporting function

Timely and accurate preparation of allocated scheme Income Statement and Balance Sheet stats

Non- negotiables

Its a 4 month FTC

Technical Short Term Insurance accounting experience of at least two years and must be recent;

Balance sheet reconciliations; and

Expense analysis.

About The Employer:

Educational Requirements:

Matric essential

Bcom Finance or equivalent

Required Knowledge, Experience and Skills:

3 – 5 years within the Financial Services industry

2 years experience in insurance accounting would be advantageous

PC literate (Advanced MS Office, Great Plains an advantage)

Technical Insurance accounting, financial and management accounting

Knowledge of accounting packages, systems and controls including budgeting, understanding of Line of business systems and their integration into the accounting system

Financial and management accounting (IFRS)

Knowledge of systems and controls, budgeting, forecasting and variance analysis

Digital literacy

