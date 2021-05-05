Management Accountant – 4 months FTC

Role Objectives: To compile and analyze the scheme management accounts for partners and to report on those management accounts that are compiled/analyzed to partners and other stakeholders (e.g. Finance Business Partners, Divisional CFO, General Managers and External Partners/Finance Heads). (This will be on a fixed-term contract for 4 months)
Key Responsibilities:
- Timely preparation of management accounts
- Manage the budget process for the division/partner
- Timely preparation of balance sheet reconciliations
- Assist with defined ad hoc projects according to business needs
- Analysis of divisional expense variance reports
- Responsible for posting journals and assisting with monthly reconciliations
- Assistance in the management of day to day activities of the financial reporting function
- Timely and accurate preparation of allocated scheme Income Statement and Balance Sheet stats
Non- negotiables
- Its a 4 month FTC
- Technical Short Term Insurance accounting experience of at least two years and must be recent;
- Balance sheet reconciliations; and
- Expense analysis.
About The Employer:
Educational Requirements:
- Matric essential
- Bcom Finance or equivalent
Required Knowledge, Experience and Skills:
- 3 – 5 years within the Financial Services industry
- 2 years experience in insurance accounting would be advantageous
- PC literate (Advanced MS Office, Great Plains an advantage)
- Technical Insurance accounting, financial and management accounting
- Knowledge of accounting packages, systems and controls including budgeting, understanding of Line of business systems and their integration into the accounting system
- Financial and management accounting (IFRS)
- Knowledge of systems and controls, budgeting, forecasting and variance analysis
- Digital literacy
Non- negotiables
- Its a 4 month FTC
- Technical Short Term Insurance accounting experience of at least two years and must be recent;
- Balance sheet reconciliations; and
- Expense analysis.