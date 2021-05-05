Medical Technologist – Safety Lab/2 Years FTC/CLS

A Medical Technologist – Safety Lab (2 Years Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS) in Braamfontein, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
BackgroundThe Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS), is a division of the Wits Health Consortium (WHC) of the School of Pathology. CLSs main purpose is to support the teaching and research activities of the School of Pathology through the provision of laboratory services, diagnostic and research advice and data management support in accordance with the standards of Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP).
CLS is an accredited laboratory and has a comprehensive quality management plan to ensure adherence to GCLP and its accreditation standards ensuring the integrity of clinical laboratory for clinical trial study participant care. CLS has achieved ongoing certifications for SANAS (South African National Accreditation System) ISO 15189 and GCLP Accreditation through the British Qualogy Group and is also inspected by the Division of AIDS (DAIDS) annually
Main purpose of the job
- To analyze, interpret and produce participant results from human specimens and to implement and maintain the quality management system for the laboratory
Location
- Spencer Lister Building, NHLS Complex, Braamfontein
Key performance areasAnalyse, interpret, and produce participant results
- Receive labelled and captured samples from Data Capturer
- Check and verify that details on tubes and labels correspond
- Analyse and interpret the results
- Capture manual test results on laboratory information system (MEDITECH)
- Print the test results and correlate data with MEDITECH system
Quality assurance and control
- Monitor professional body registrations and CPD
- Perform internal and external quality control in conjunction with colleagues
- Perform internal audits
Laboratory administration
- Monitor and control stock levels and advise if goods have to be ordered
- Monitor and control work flows and turnaround times
Receiving and processing of samples (When required)
- Assist in receiving when necessary, verify if the information on the sample is as the laboratory requisition form
- Decide following the SOP whether specimens are suitable for analysis and processing
- Analysis of specimen
Required minimum education and training
- National Diploma in Medical Technology or equivalent
- Discipline specific: Clinical Pathology
Professional body registration
- Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) as a medical technologist in the listed disciplines
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Certification in good clinical laboratory practice (GCLP) and basic health and safety
- Attendance of CEU courses
- Exceptional organizational and administration skills with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and laboratory systems (MediTech)
- Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines
- Working shifts is required
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum 2 years experience as a Medical Technologist
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 12 May 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
