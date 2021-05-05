Mid & Snr SQL Developers (T-SQL Experience)

Passionate about SQL? Looking for a new challenging opportunity with an established Johannesburg based company? If you have solid experience with SQL & T-SQL Keep reading, this might be the opportunity you’ve been looking for.
Desired Skills:
- Sc. Computer Science (Degree is essential for this role
- unfortunately no diplomas can be considered)
- 3-5+ years professional experience
- SA Citizen
- Must Reside in Johannesburg
- Clear criminal record and be willing /able to travel locally and internationally when necessary.
- Relational database design understanding
- Extensive knowledge of T-SQL in the Microsoft SQL Server Environment.
- Experience working in the Financial sector in a similar role is essential.
- Ability to fluently code stored procedures
- views and functions.
- Solid experience with the various T-SQL constructs
- Database administration
- DBA knowledge is beneficial but not essential.
About The Employer:
