Mid & Snr SQL Developers (T-SQL Experience)

May 5, 2021

Passionate about SQL? Looking for a new challenging opportunity with an established Johannesburg based company? If you have solid experience with SQL & T-SQL Keep reading, this might be the opportunity you’ve been looking for.

Desired Skills:

  • Sc. Computer Science (Degree is essential for this role
  • unfortunately no diplomas can be considered)
  • 3-5+ years professional experience
  • SA Citizen
  • Must Reside in Johannesburg
  • Clear criminal record and be willing /able to travel locally and internationally when necessary.
  • Relational database design understanding
  • Extensive knowledge of T-SQL in the Microsoft SQL Server Environment.
  • Experience working in the Financial sector in a similar role is essential.
  • Ability to fluently code stored procedures
  • views and functions.
  • Solid experience with the various T-SQL constructs
  • Database administration
  • DBA knowledge is beneficial but not essential.

About The Employer:

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] you can also contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us
within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

