Mid & Snr SQL Developers (T-SQL Experience)

Passionate about SQL? Looking for a new challenging opportunity with an established Johannesburg based company? If you have solid experience with SQL & T-SQL Keep reading, this might be the opportunity you’ve been looking for.

Desired Skills:

Sc. Computer Science (Degree is essential for this role

unfortunately no diplomas can be considered)

3-5+ years professional experience

SA Citizen

Must Reside in Johannesburg

Clear criminal record and be willing /able to travel locally and internationally when necessary.

Relational database design understanding

Extensive knowledge of T-SQL in the Microsoft SQL Server Environment.

Experience working in the Financial sector in a similar role is essential.

Ability to fluently code stored procedures

views and functions.

Solid experience with the various T-SQL constructs

Database administration

DBA knowledge is beneficial but not essential.

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] you can also contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us

within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

