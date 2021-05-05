Mine Planner

Did you get the PLAN of MINE?

One of our mining clients are looking for a Mine Planner to join their team in Limpopo.

Desired Skills:

Grade 12 Certificate

Advanced Survey or Valuation Certificate

Degree or Diploma in Mineral Resources Field/Mining Engineering

Mine Overseer Certificate (Advantageous)

6 – 8 years’ experience in a plant Mining environment

Minimum 3 years as a mine planner

About The Employer:

Should you have what it takes, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] – You can also contact Danielle, Anmari, Menina or Nombuso on [Phone Number Removed]; .

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position