Did you get the PLAN of MINE?
One of our mining clients are looking for a Mine Planner to join their team in Limpopo.
Desired Skills:
- Grade 12 Certificate
- Advanced Survey or Valuation Certificate
- Degree or Diploma in Mineral Resources Field/Mining Engineering
- Mine Overseer Certificate (Advantageous)
- 6 – 8 years’ experience in a plant Mining environment
- Minimum 3 years as a mine planner
About The Employer:
Should you have what it takes, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] – You can also contact Danielle, Anmari, Menina or Nombuso on [Phone Number Removed];.
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.