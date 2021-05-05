Mine Planner

May 5, 2021

One of our mining clients are looking for a Mine Planner to join their team in Limpopo.

Desired Skills:

  • Grade 12 Certificate
  • Advanced Survey or Valuation Certificate
  • Degree or Diploma in Mineral Resources Field/Mining Engineering
  • Mine Overseer Certificate (Advantageous)
  • 6 – 8 years’ experience in a plant Mining environment
  • Minimum 3 years as a mine planner

About The Employer:

