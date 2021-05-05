Mobile Developer (Android Natice, Java or Kotlin) at Fourier Recruitment

My Client in Cape Town, Centre City, is looking for a Mobile Developer to join their team.Purpose of the positionDesign and Development of leading-edge mobile applications within the telecommunications [URL Removed] level proficiency in Mobile Development – Android Native (Java) is essential to succeeding in this role.Technical Competencies
- Android Studio
- Android Native Development (C++, Java or Kotlin)
- Solid understanding of UI design using XML in Android Studio
- Experience with animations
- Solid understanding of dependency management using gradle (choosing the right 3rd party libs, etc)
- RESTful APIs / JSON integration
- Other frameworks/languages (added advantage):
- Xamarin, Ionic, Flutter, Corona, React, iOS
- JavaScript, Angular, HTML5, CSS, XML
Key Performance Area:
- Develop and design mobile applications – Android Native (Java or Kotlin)
- Consistently create well-designed and thoroughly tested code using best practices for mobile application development.
- Create applications, using industry standards, incorporating data from back-end databases and web services.
- Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all devices to ensure cross device (phone and tablet) compatibility of applications.
- Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping
- Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates.
- Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code using MVC patterns
- Have a solid understanding of resource management for proper app performance
- Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)
- Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology. (Material design etc)
Minimum RequirementsQualifications
- BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science OR
- Development Certification
Experience
- +5 years mobile development experience
- +3 years Android native development experience
- Expert with Android Studio, Android SDK, Java, Kotlin
- Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial Xamarin, Flutter, React, iOS, Angular etc.
- Experience with REST/SOAP/JSON web services and Swagger
- Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC
- Follow MVC architecture
- Understanding of OOP
- Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and deployment
- Source code management (GitHub)
- Published applications in Google Play Store
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund