Mobile Developer (Android Natice, Java or Kotlin) at Fourier Recruitment

My Client in Cape Town, Centre City, is looking for a Mobile Developer to join their team.Purpose of the positionDesign and Development of leading-edge mobile applications within the telecommunications [URL Removed] level proficiency in Mobile Development – Android Native (Java) is essential to succeeding in this role.Technical Competencies

Android Studio

Android Native Development (C++, Java or Kotlin)

Solid understanding of UI design using XML in Android Studio

Experience with animations

Solid understanding of dependency management using gradle (choosing the right 3rd party libs, etc)

RESTful APIs / JSON integration

Other frameworks/languages (added advantage): Xamarin, Ionic, Flutter, Corona, React, iOS JavaScript, Angular, HTML5, CSS, XML



Key Performance Area:

Develop and design mobile applications – Android Native (Java or Kotlin)

Consistently create well-designed and thoroughly tested code using best practices for mobile application development.

Create applications, using industry standards, incorporating data from back-end databases and web services.

Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all devices to ensure cross device (phone and tablet) compatibility of applications.

Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping

Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates.

Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code using MVC patterns

Have a solid understanding of resource management for proper app performance

Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)

Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology. (Material design etc)

Minimum RequirementsQualifications

BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science OR

Development Certification

Experience

+5 years mobile development experience

+3 years Android native development experience

Expert with Android Studio, Android SDK, Java, Kotlin

Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial Xamarin, Flutter, React, iOS, Angular etc.

Experience with REST/SOAP/JSON web services and Swagger

Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC

Follow MVC architecture

Understanding of OOP

Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and deployment

Source code management (GitHub)

Published applications in Google Play Store

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

