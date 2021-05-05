.NET Developer (with AWS Lambda experience)

We are looking for a Strong .Net Developer with solid AWS Lambda experience to assist on a project based in Cape Town. We are happy to consider someone based in Cape Town or someone willing to work remotely from within South Africa. If youre interested in a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town (or remotely from within South Africa)

Level: High intermediate Senior

Initial 6 month contract

.Net Back-end Development: .Net Core or .Net Framework, C#, MVC, Entity Framework, TDD, etc.

AWS Lambda experience a must

Front-end technologies: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, etc.

Experience working in Insurance, banking or other financial services projects are a bonus

