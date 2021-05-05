Network Support Engineer

May 5, 2021

The successful incumbent must demonstrate excellent skills in the Network Administration arena including both LAN and WAN. They should be a professional individual, with excellent communication skills, who strives for excellence in all that they do. While being process orientated, they will be a team player who believes in supporting clients and colleagues alike in achieving the necessary improvements. They should work well both in and out of supervision.

Qualifications:

  • Matric or Grade 12 or NQF4
  • Information Technology – national diploma or bachelor’s degree (optional)
  • Relevant qualifications/certifications in networking / hardware
  • Driver’s license minimum code 08

Required Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years relevant technical experience in the networking environment with demonstratable skills
  • Good Technical understanding of both Local and Wide area networking
  • Microsoft Networking Services (Active Directory, DNS, PKI, DHCP)
  • Fortinet / Cisco desired
  • Network devices (servers, routers, firewalls)

Special Requirements:

  • Network administrator tools (WinSCP, Putty, Wireshark)
  • Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel)
  • GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF FIREWALLS (FORTINET)
  • Ticketing systems (Jira)

Desired Skills:

  • LAN
  • WAN
  • Cisco
  • Fortinet

