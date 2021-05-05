Network Support Engineer

The successful incumbent must demonstrate excellent skills in the Network Administration arena including both LAN and WAN. They should be a professional individual, with excellent communication skills, who strives for excellence in all that they do. While being process orientated, they will be a team player who believes in supporting clients and colleagues alike in achieving the necessary improvements. They should work well both in and out of supervision.
Qualifications:
- Matric or Grade 12 or NQF4
- Information Technology – national diploma or bachelor’s degree (optional)
- Relevant qualifications/certifications in networking / hardware
- Driver’s license minimum code 08
Required Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years relevant technical experience in the networking environment with demonstratable skills
- Good Technical understanding of both Local and Wide area networking
- Microsoft Networking Services (Active Directory, DNS, PKI, DHCP)
- Fortinet / Cisco desired
- Network devices (servers, routers, firewalls)
Special Requirements:
- Network administrator tools (WinSCP, Putty, Wireshark)
- Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel)
- GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF FIREWALLS (FORTINET)
- Ticketing systems (Jira)
Desired Skills:
- LAN
- WAN
- Cisco
- Fortinet