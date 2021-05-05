Network Support Engineer

The successful incumbent must demonstrate excellent skills in the Network Administration arena including both LAN and WAN. They should be a professional individual, with excellent communication skills, who strives for excellence in all that they do. While being process orientated, they will be a team player who believes in supporting clients and colleagues alike in achieving the necessary improvements. They should work well both in and out of supervision.

Qualifications:

Matric or Grade 12 or NQF4

Information Technology – national diploma or bachelor’s degree (optional)

Relevant qualifications/certifications in networking / hardware

Driver’s license minimum code 08

Required Experience:

Minimum of 5 years relevant technical experience in the networking environment with demonstratable skills

Good Technical understanding of both Local and Wide area networking

Microsoft Networking Services (Active Directory, DNS, PKI, DHCP)

Fortinet / Cisco desired

Network devices (servers, routers, firewalls)

Special Requirements:

Network administrator tools (WinSCP, Putty, Wireshark)

Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel)

GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF FIREWALLS (FORTINET)

Ticketing systems (Jira)

Desired Skills:

LAN

WAN

Cisco

Fortinet

