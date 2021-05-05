New Business Development Manager

Our client is looking for a high-quality New Business Development Manager with experience in offshore investment and / or wealth management across South Africa.

3+ years’ experience in a similar role

Must have a strong track record of closing high value deal and transactions with private investors

Ability to manage and grow key accounts, and increase sales

Proven record of developing relationships

Strong personal network

Target driven with ambitions to grow own team

Confidence to engage at executive levels with key accounts

Travel in SA and Africa

Uncapped commission and incentives.

Desired Skills:

New Business Development

Sales Development

Investments

Wealth Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position