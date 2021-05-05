New Business Development Manager

May 5, 2021

Our client is looking for a high-quality New Business Development Manager with experience in offshore investment and / or wealth management across South Africa.

  • 3+ years’ experience in a similar role
  • Must have a strong track record of closing high value deal and transactions with private investors
  • Ability to manage and grow key accounts, and increase sales
  • Proven record of developing relationships
  • Strong personal network
  • Target driven with ambitions to grow own team
  • Confidence to engage at executive levels with key accounts
  • Travel in SA and Africa

Uncapped commission and incentives.

Desired Skills:

  • New Business Development
  • Sales Development
  • Investments
  • Wealth Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

