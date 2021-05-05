Our client is looking for a high-quality New Business Development Manager with experience in offshore investment and / or wealth management across South Africa.
- 3+ years’ experience in a similar role
- Must have a strong track record of closing high value deal and transactions with private investors
- Ability to manage and grow key accounts, and increase sales
- Proven record of developing relationships
- Strong personal network
- Target driven with ambitions to grow own team
- Confidence to engage at executive levels with key accounts
- Travel in SA and Africa
Uncapped commission and incentives.
Desired Skills:
- New Business Development
- Sales Development
- Investments
- Wealth Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric