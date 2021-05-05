OD & Talent Consultant at Professional Services Company

To develop and implement organisational development, change navigation, performance development and talent management strategies and initiatives that drive employee’s effectiveness and efficiency and contribute to a high performing work culture.

Organisational Development (OD) and Effectiveness

  • Identify and analyze organization effectiveness opportunities and recommend solutions that address business needs. This includes the design, development, implementation and evaluation of corporate programs.
  • Manage and monitor the company culture through employee engagement surveys and other methods to support the company’s goals and promote employee engagement in partnership with the HR team
  • Perform organizational assessments and establish action plans to address issues in conjunction with head of Human Resources
  • Provide consulting support and services, by understanding business needs and creating actionable solutions, tools and resources in various People Development and Organizational Design areas
  • Lead OD initiatives in the areas of transformation, competency mapping, Team Building and other projects, based on organizational requirements
  • Provide workplace counselling and coaching services to the firm utilizing certified coaching and counselling tools and processes
  • Ascertain and provide employee referrals for external interventions required in line with the Wellness benefits of the Firm and follow up with progress
  • Conduct and facilitate workshops and presentation in the areas of employee engagement, leadership development, employee wellness etc.
  • Monthly & Quarterly reporting on Employment Equity Plans, Targets and Annual Submission of Employment Equity Reporting to the Department of Labour
  • Contribute to workforce transformation through employment equity in alignment with CDH strategic goals and regulatory requirements (EE, Skills Development, BBBEE, etc.)
  • Consult and partner with relevant stakeholders for implementation of diversity and inclusion programmes and initiatives
  • Participating in the necessary forums and communicating requirements to relevant parties for follow-through

Talent Management

  • Design core talent strategies and programs including succession planning, career pathing, employee engagement, organisational redesign, team effectiveness/performance.

  • Build essential talent platforms, programs, processes and tools on key employee development plans

  • Develop a talent management framework in partnership with the HR team.

  • Execute talent programs and initiatives to support the strategic objectives of CDH
  • Introduce and implementing various initiatives to improve employee effectiveness

  • Develop and implement a robust competency framework for the organization

  • Continual assessment of the competitiveness of all talent programs and practices against comparable firms, industries and markets

  • Conduct leadership development, career and talent assessments as appropriate using a variety of tools

Change Management

  • Participate as custodian and support in transformation projects
  • Create project plans, manage project implementation, provide thought leadership, and engage with stakeholders to gather and share data on change management projects
  • Champion and mobilise groups of people to adopt new approaches
  • Ensure the effective implementation of strategies to drive business improvement within identified areas of inefficiencies in order to transition with minimal challenges
  • Drive the implementation of change management initiatives designed to build a culture of high performance and innovation
  • Utilize workforce analytics to drive change and enhance employee engagement

Talent Acquisition

  • Support the HR Business Partners and Graduate Recruitment team with the development of a talent pipeline to meet the business’s short and long-term business strategy through various strategies including skills and competency mapping
  • Evolve the utility of psychometrics and creating a suite of relevant assessment tools for various job categories
  • Carry out employment branding initiatives including internal and external publications and article writing
  • Provide trend analysis and reporting on recruitment statistics and talent acquisition metrics including attrition and retention data

Performance Development

  • Provide expertise in the development of competency models
  • Analyse and report on performance trends and recommend appropriate actions.
  • Partner with human resources to diagnose and plan interventions and build training plans as needed
  • Develop and facilitate enablement sessions to support HR, management and staff on the performance management process and system.
  • Maintain consultative relationships with people in subject matter/expert areas that provide input to deliver training and development within CDH.
  • Analyse identified development requirements resulting from performance management discussions and ensuring that relevant programs are in place to support development where necessary

Qualifications/Experience

  • Relevant Degree in Industrial Psychologist
  • Registered Industrial Psychologist
  • Psychometrist
  • HPCSA (Health Professions Council of South Africa) registration
  • 5 Years’ Experience in Industrial Psychology practice

