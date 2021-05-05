OD & Talent Consultant at Professional Services Company

To develop and implement organisational development, change navigation, performance development and talent management strategies and initiatives that drive employee’s effectiveness and efficiency and contribute to a high performing work culture.

Organisational Development (OD) and Effectiveness

Identify and analyze organization effectiveness opportunities and recommend solutions that address business needs. This includes the design, development, implementation and evaluation of corporate programs.

Manage and monitor the company culture through employee engagement surveys and other methods to support the company’s goals and promote employee engagement in partnership with the HR team

Perform organizational assessments and establish action plans to address issues in conjunction with head of Human Resources

Provide consulting support and services, by understanding business needs and creating actionable solutions, tools and resources in various People Development and Organizational Design areas

Lead OD initiatives in the areas of transformation, competency mapping, Team Building and other projects, based on organizational requirements

Provide workplace counselling and coaching services to the firm utilizing certified coaching and counselling tools and processes

Ascertain and provide employee referrals for external interventions required in line with the Wellness benefits of the Firm and follow up with progress

Conduct and facilitate workshops and presentation in the areas of employee engagement, leadership development, employee wellness etc.

Monthly & Quarterly reporting on Employment Equity Plans, Targets and Annual Submission of Employment Equity Reporting to the Department of Labour

Contribute to workforce transformation through employment equity in alignment with CDH strategic goals and regulatory requirements (EE, Skills Development, BBBEE, etc.)

Consult and partner with relevant stakeholders for implementation of diversity and inclusion programmes and initiatives

Participating in the necessary forums and communicating requirements to relevant parties for follow-through

Talent Management

Design core talent strategies and programs including succession planning, career pathing, employee engagement, organisational redesign, team effectiveness/performance.

Build essential talent platforms, programs, processes and tools on key employee development plans

Develop a talent management framework in partnership with the HR team.

Execute talent programs and initiatives to support the strategic objectives of CDH

Introduce and implementing various initiatives to improve employee effectiveness

Develop and implement a robust competency framework for the organization

Continual assessment of the competitiveness of all talent programs and practices against comparable firms, industries and markets

Conduct leadership development, career and talent assessments as appropriate using a variety of tools

Change Management

Participate as custodian and support in transformation projects

Create project plans, manage project implementation, provide thought leadership, and engage with stakeholders to gather and share data on change management projects

Champion and mobilise groups of people to adopt new approaches

Ensure the effective implementation of strategies to drive business improvement within identified areas of inefficiencies in order to transition with minimal challenges

Drive the implementation of change management initiatives designed to build a culture of high performance and innovation

Utilize workforce analytics to drive change and enhance employee engagement

Talent Acquisition

Support the HR Business Partners and Graduate Recruitment team with the development of a talent pipeline to meet the business’s short and long-term business strategy through various strategies including skills and competency mapping

Evolve the utility of psychometrics and creating a suite of relevant assessment tools for various job categories

Carry out employment branding initiatives including internal and external publications and article writing

Provide trend analysis and reporting on recruitment statistics and talent acquisition metrics including attrition and retention data

Performance Development

Provide expertise in the development of competency models

Analyse and report on performance trends and recommend appropriate actions.

Partner with human resources to diagnose and plan interventions and build training plans as needed

Develop and facilitate enablement sessions to support HR, management and staff on the performance management process and system.

Maintain consultative relationships with people in subject matter/expert areas that provide input to deliver training and development within CDH.

Analyse identified development requirements resulting from performance management discussions and ensuring that relevant programs are in place to support development where necessary

Qualifications/Experience

Relevant Degree in Industrial Psychologist

Registered Industrial Psychologist

Psychometrist

HPCSA (Health Professions Council of South Africa) registration

5 Years’ Experience in Industrial Psychology practice

