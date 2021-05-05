Operations Director at WebHelp UK

Are you commercially minded with a strong focus on efficiency and maximising revenue? Are you passionate about networking, building and nurturing key business relationships? If you’re a confident decision maker then we have an opportunity for you to join us as an Operations Director in Cape Town.

You’ll be joining our fun-loving global community of more than 70,000 passionate people who work across 160 locations in over 49 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands. Being a people-first company, we put people at the heart of our business, and this is when everything comes alive.

Your critical eye for detail and strategic way of thinking will get you far in this role, while a genuine knack for communicating and leading by example is sure to impress us. We want someone who has excellent communication skills on all levels, someone who values and nurtures relationships.

If you have a proven track record of achieving positive results, work well under pressure and have exceptional time management skills, then take this moment to apply today

What you’ll be doing

– Planning and driving the delivery of key owned account strategic objectives, including contact and cost to serve reduction, customer resolution, customer retention and acquisition, and driving improvements in customer satisfaction and advocacy

– Ensuring that Webhelp actively engages in all relevant strategic developments within each owned account and acts at all times as a strategic business partner

– Maintaining excellent senior level relationships with appropriate stakeholders and developing and implementing effective engagement strategies

– Leading, motivating and inspiring the relevant Webhelp operation teams to effectively deliver key client and customer outcomes and achieve market-leading client satisfaction

– Ensuring all key financial targets are met

– Driving the achievement of required efficiency and effectiveness goals to ensure delivery of the objectives of tWebhelp strategic partnerships

– Delivering excellent service ensuring seamless transaction of client processes and procedures offering innovation and implementation of the client business needs

– Directing and managing area of control and responsibility within agreed operational & financial budgets and actively managing revenue and direct costs

What you’ll need

– Commitment to client delivery and relationship management is an essential aspect of this role

– Previous operational success in managing scale operations either in house or within the business process outsourcing industry

– Tenured senior leadership experience, working within a matrix model for a global organisation

– Proven track record in client and account management at senior level

– Experience of driving and implementing significant strategic business transformation

– Senior level experience of strategy development and execution, operational management, business/service development, and delivery of financial results

– Strong commercial awareness and contract negotiation with clients

– Progressive forward thinker who identifies industry and customer trends to ensure competitive advantage

– Ability to work under pressure without losing sight of priorities

– Clear credit, disciplinary and criminal records

– Results focused and committed to high personal standards and a desire to achieve

We’d love to get to know you better. After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying. Take this opportunity advance your career with our collaborative team of game-changers

