Penetration Tester- Bryanston – Up to R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A global financial group providing integrated innovation solutions through advisory, technology, strategic execution, branding, and investment looks to employ the services of a Penetration Tester.

The successful candidate will be required to ensure that the business is prepared and skilled to mitigate any cyber security threat.

The incumbent will play a huge role in developing “world-class” cyber security capabilities within the organization.

Requirements:

Software Testing and development

Knowledge of the secure software development lifecycle.

Knowledge of system and application security threats and vulnerabilities (e.g., buffer overflow, cross-site scripting, SQL injection).

Knowledge of web services, including service-oriented architecture (e.g., SOAP, REST) and web service description language (e.g., WSDL, Swagger)

Knowledge of secure software deployment methodologies, tools, and practices.

Knowledge of software development models (e.g., Waterfall, Agile).

Standards

Knowledge of data security standards.

Knowledge of Information and Cybersecurity best practices (. e.g., ISF, CIS, OWASP)

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in information technology

Relevant Information Security Certification (CISA, CISSP, CISM)

Ethical Hacking Training (CEH, GPEN)

Knowledge of cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

Knowledge of vulnerability assessment tools, including open-source tools, and their capabilities.

Knowledge of infrastructure, network, and software penetration testing principles, tools, and techniques.

Knowledge of root causes analysis techniques.

Knowledge of cybersecurity principles that apply to infrastructure and network deployments and software development.

Knowledge of national and international laws, regulations, policies, and ethics as they relate to cybersecurity.

Knowledge of cyber attackers (e.g., script kiddies, insider threat, organised crime, and nation-states).

Knowledge of general attack stages (e.g., cyber kill-chain).

Knowledge of known vulnerabilities from alerts, advisories, errata, and bulletins.

Knowledge of basic system administration, network, and operating system (Windows and Linux) hardening techniques.

Knowledge of cryptography and cryptographic key management concepts.

Knowledge of host/network access control mechanisms (e.g., access control list).

Knowledge of common network protocols (e.g., TCP, UDP, DHCP, DNS).

Knowledge of information technology security principles and methods (e.g., firewalls, demilitarized zones, encryption).

Knowledge of network security architecture concepts including topology, protocols, components, and principles (e.g., application of defence-in-depth).

Knowledge of the application and network firewall concepts and functions.

Reference Number for this position is NN52914 which is a permanent position based in Bryanston offering a cost to company salary of up to R750K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Linux

SOAP

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position