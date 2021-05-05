Pricing Analyst

One of our Big 4 Banking Clients is currently recruiting for a Pricing Analyst within the Actuarial Pricing team.

The role is accountable for delivering pricing for all products underwritten by the Life Department.

Desired Skills:

The role includes all aspects of pricing including input into product design

assumption setting

modelling

competitor benchmarking

and experience monitoring.

Newly or nearly qualified.

Life insurance pricing experience (group or retail)

Strong technical

analytical and communication skills

based at their offices in

About The Employer:

