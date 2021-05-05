One of our Big 4 Banking Clients is currently recruiting for a Pricing Analyst within the Actuarial Pricing team.
The role is accountable for delivering pricing for all products underwritten by the Life Department.
Desired Skills:
- The role includes all aspects of pricing including input into product design
- assumption setting
- modelling
- competitor benchmarking
- and experience monitoring.
- Newly or nearly qualified.
- Life insurance pricing experience (group or retail)
- Strong technical
- analytical and communication skills
- based at their offices in
About The Employer:
