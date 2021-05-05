Pricing Analyst

May 5, 2021

One of our Big 4 Banking Clients is currently recruiting for a Pricing Analyst within the Actuarial Pricing team.

The role is accountable for delivering pricing for all products underwritten by the Life Department.

Desired Skills:

  • The role includes all aspects of pricing including input into product design
  • assumption setting
  • modelling
  • competitor benchmarking
  • and experience monitoring.
  • Newly or nearly qualified.
  • Life insurance pricing experience (group or retail)
  • Strong technical
  • analytical and communication skills
  • based at their offices in

About The Employer:

Hire Resolve invites all suitable candidates to apply by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed];. You can also contact Zinya on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website, [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position