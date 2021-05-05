Product / UX Designer (Senior) at Parvana

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for usability and user experience of products, including internal systems.

  • Designing new products as well as redesigning existing products. Working on both incremental improvements and completely new products.

  • Performing end-to-end design work, from requirements gathering, ideation, wireframing and user journey mapping through to collaborating with the development team.

  • Working with the leadership team to define product roadmaps.

  • An advocate for great design.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification

Skills / Experience:

  • 6+ years experience as a Product / UX / Interaction Designer, Information Architect, or similar UX-related role.
  • 6+ years experience in designing web-app (browser-based) software products.
  • In-depth understanding of user-centred design principles.
  • A user-focused design process.
  • Experience creating wireframes or prototypes for complex web applications.
  • Experience working in a collaborative design and development (product) team, and directly with developers on implementation of designs.
  • Well-versed in multiple competencies of design
  • Working methods that allow for rapid iterations of understanding, creating, and evaluating
  • Strong attention to detail, analytical reasoning, and systems thinking.
  • Ability to work autonomously and self-directed; self-motivating, organised, and accountable.

