Product / UX Designer (Senior) at Parvana

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

Responsible for usability and user experience of products, including internal systems.

Designing new products as well as redesigning existing products. Working on both incremental improvements and completely new products.

Performing end-to-end design work, from requirements gathering, ideation, wireframing and user journey mapping through to collaborating with the development team.

Working with the leadership team to define product roadmaps.

An advocate for great design.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Skills / Experience:

6+ years experience as a Product / UX / Interaction Designer, Information Architect, or similar UX-related role.

6+ years experience in designing web-app (browser-based) software products.

In-depth understanding of user-centred design principles.

A user-focused design process.

Experience creating wireframes or prototypes for complex web applications.

Experience working in a collaborative design and development (product) team, and directly with developers on implementation of designs.

Well-versed in multiple competencies of design

Working methods that allow for rapid iterations of understanding, creating, and evaluating

Strong attention to detail, analytical reasoning, and systems thinking.

Ability to work autonomously and self-directed; self-motivating, organised, and accountable.

