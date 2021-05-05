Product / UX Designer (Senior) at Parvana

Product / UX Designer (Senior) (Parvana)
About the Client:
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for usability and user experience of products, including internal systems.
- Designing new products as well as redesigning existing products. Working on both incremental improvements and completely new products.
- Performing end-to-end design work, from requirements gathering, ideation, wireframing and user journey mapping through to collaborating with the development team.
- Working with the leadership team to define product roadmaps.
- An advocate for great design.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification
Skills / Experience:
- 6+ years experience as a Product / UX / Interaction Designer, Information Architect, or similar UX-related role.
- 6+ years experience in designing web-app (browser-based) software products.
- In-depth understanding of user-centred design principles.
- A user-focused design process.
- Experience creating wireframes or prototypes for complex web applications.
- Experience working in a collaborative design and development (product) team, and directly with developers on implementation of designs.
- Well-versed in multiple competencies of design
- Working methods that allow for rapid iterations of understanding, creating, and evaluating
- Strong attention to detail, analytical reasoning, and systems thinking.
- Ability to work autonomously and self-directed; self-motivating, organised, and accountable.
