Project/Technical Document Controller at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leader in the field of Renewable Energy, specializing in construction of PV and Renewable Energy power plant sites, seeks to employ a well experienced and qualified Document Controller, with proven experience in power plant, Energy, Construction or REIPPPP complex projects in the Northern Cape

Ideally, we would prefer a candidate available immediately, open to Fixed Duration Contracts for between 12 and 18 months, however, all candidates will be reviewed based on relevant industry experience.

Minimum requirements to meet for consideration:

You will have completed a degree in Business Administration or Finance/Accounting, coupled with 5 years experience in Energy or Construction Document Control (REIPPPP experience highly advantageous)

You will demonstrate solid working knowledge of EDMS, as well as setting up and maintaining project communication and document control systems supplied by EPC.

In addition, you will have expert knowledge on providing reporting for the Projects Director, Construction Manager and QA/QC Manager on site, co-ordinate the EPC and O&M interactions and maintain a well rounded system between head office, procurement and technical teams

You will show exceptional organizational and coordination skills, as well as being able to work in a cross-functional team to ensure successful hand over of the project within the allotted deadlines and time frames, be results and solutions orientated.

You must have a valid drivers license, own car, be able to travel between Cape Town and various Northern Cape sites and be prepared to reside on site for lengthy periods.

A clear criminal /credit record and contactable references are essential

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

