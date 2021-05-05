ReactJS Front End Developer – UK based business working remotely in SA – R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Great chance to join a digital forensic environment that is currently looking for an exceptional Front End Developer with ReactJS. The ideal individual will be someone who is dependable and dedicated to their work and cares about making a difference in Africa.

They are proud to employ the brightest software development talent, led and supported by a world class senior management team from the Military, Law Enforcement, Government and Technology Fields. And they are looking for YOU!! APPLY TODAY.

Requirements:

ReactJS

Angular 5+

JavaScript

Redux

VueJS

HTML

CSS

Technical Architecture

Server end points

Reference Number for this position is GZ51494 which is a permanent position based in the UK but working remotely offering a permanent rate of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

CSS

HTML

ReactJS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

