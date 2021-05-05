Registered Nurse ICU (Midrand)

Midrand based client seeks the expertise of a skilled Registered Nurse for ICU ward.

Key responsibilities:

The registered Nurse will actively participate in Clinical Governance.

Responsible for assessing, planning, executing and supervising the implementation of care to meet patient needs.

Practice patient care according to his/her Scope of Practice and assumes total responsibility for these activities.

Compliance with documentation policy.

Maintains a therapeutic clean and safe environment that is free from medico-legal hazards.

Maintain professional conduct and standards at all times in accordance with hospital policies and procedures.

Key requirements:

Registered as Professional Nurse with The South African Nursing Council (SANC).

QUALIFICATION IN CRITICAL CARE ESSENTIAL.

Previous nursing experience in ICU.

Private Healthcare experience essential.

Please forward a detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed]; .

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

