Registered Nurse ICU (Midrand)

May 5, 2021

Midrand based client seeks the expertise of a skilled Registered Nurse for ICU ward.

Key responsibilities:

  • The registered Nurse will actively participate in Clinical Governance.
  • Responsible for assessing, planning, executing and supervising the implementation of care to meet patient needs.
  • Practice patient care according to his/her Scope of Practice and assumes total responsibility for these activities.
  • Compliance with documentation policy.
  • Maintains a therapeutic clean and safe environment that is free from medico-legal hazards.
  • Maintain professional conduct and standards at all times in accordance with hospital policies and procedures.

Key requirements:

  • Registered as Professional Nurse with The South African Nursing Council (SANC).
  • QUALIFICATION IN CRITICAL CARE ESSENTIAL.
  • Previous nursing experience in ICU.
  • Private Healthcare experience essential.

Please forward a detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];.

