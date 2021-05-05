Registered Nurse ICU (Midrand)

Midrand based client seeks the expertise of a skilled Registered Nurse for ICU ward.
Key responsibilities:
- The registered Nurse will actively participate in Clinical Governance.
- Responsible for assessing, planning, executing and supervising the implementation of care to meet patient needs.
- Practice patient care according to his/her Scope of Practice and assumes total responsibility for these activities.
- Compliance with documentation policy.
- Maintains a therapeutic clean and safe environment that is free from medico-legal hazards.
- Maintain professional conduct and standards at all times in accordance with hospital policies and procedures.
Key requirements:
- Registered as Professional Nurse with The South African Nursing Council (SANC).
- QUALIFICATION IN CRITICAL CARE ESSENTIAL.
- Previous nursing experience in ICU.
- Private Healthcare experience essential.
Please forward a detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council