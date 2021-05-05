Regulatory Manager (RHI)

A Regulatory Manager vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders

Main purpose of the job

To manage the submissions and administration of regulatory and essential documents to all required Ethics Committees (EC) and regulatory bodies such as the Medicines Control Council (MCC), Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC), administrative departments for Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) or any other sponsor group

This must be done in accordance with the protocol, Good Clinical Practice (GCP) and Sponsor requirements

Location

Hillbrow – Wits RHI Research Centre

Key performance areas

Submit regulatory applications in a timeous and accurate manner (this includes amongst others initial protocol and amendment applications, re-certifications, information updates, progress reports, investigator applications, IBs and PIs updates

Distribute requests for information and approvals within two business day of receipt

Maintain regulatory documents in three locations

Study Regulatory File (originals, faxes, email printouts, correspondence, etc.)

Regulatory Files (copies of pertinent submission and approval letters)

Shared Drive (all documents and correspondence)

Maintain SOP file and listing

Attend bi-weekly regulatory meetings with study teams to provide regulatory updates and follow-up

Participate in study team meetings as required and provide constructive feedback and support to other team members

Maintain tracking logs and systems for all submissions

Assist with preparation and follow-up of monitoring visits and audits

Conduct internal monitoring regulatory file reviews on a quarterly basis

Create and/or provide study teams with current regulatory templates

Complete non-CTU regulatory fees spreadsheets for finance monthly (to be sent to finance within two weeks of month-end)

Assist in troubleshooting and rectifying process flow problems in the regulatory process

Required minimum education and training

3 Years Diploma or Degree in a health-related field

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Good Clinical Practice

Human Subjects Protection

OHRP and ongoing training modules on DAIDS Learning Management System

Time Management

Writing and presentation skills

Must have excellent knowledge and understanding of the Local Ethics and Regulatory requirements, as well as that of the FDA, NIH/DAIDS, OHRP and EMA

Familiar with local and sponsor websites and resources e.g. DAIDS websites for HANC or networks, Wits HREC, MCC, DAFF, etc.

Required minimum work experience

At least 3 years of experience in a Clinical Trial environment

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 11 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

