Revit Draughtsman

We’re looking for a junior to intermediate draftsperson, based in Pretoria East or surrounding areas.
Candidates matching the following criteria are invited to apply, by sending their updated CV & contact details to [Email Address Removed]
- Drafting & design experience in Revit
- 3D Laser scanning & point cloud processing software experience
- 3D CAD models, animations, 2D CAD drawings, or print-to-3D ready modelling experience
- Point Cloud Datasets
- Revit Models (BIM)
- Shape Deformation & Deviaitions
- Digital Terrain Model (DTM)
- Road & Bridge As-built Models
- Building As-Built Models & Plans (Architectural)
- Civil, Architecture, Building & Construction knowledge/experience will be highly beneficial
- Needs to be technically minded
- Own vehicle
When applying via email, kindly use #Revit as a reference, so that we can find your application quicker, due to the high volume of email applications we receive daily.
Desired Skills:
- Autocad
- Autodesk Inventor
- Revit
- Drafting
- Architecture
- Construction
- point cloud processing software
- 3D Laser scanning
- 3D Modelling
- CAD Drawings
- CAD
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate