Revit Draughtsman

May 5, 2021

We’re looking for a junior to intermediate draftsperson, based in Pretoria East or surrounding areas.

Candidates matching the following criteria are invited to apply, by sending their updated CV & contact details to [Email Address Removed]

  • Drafting & design experience in Revit
  • 3D Laser scanning & point cloud processing software experience
  • 3D CAD models, animations, 2D CAD drawings, or print-to-3D ready modelling experience
  • Point Cloud Datasets
  • Revit Models (BIM)
  • Shape Deformation & Deviaitions
  • Digital Terrain Model (DTM)
  • Road & Bridge As-built Models
  • Building As-Built Models & Plans (Architectural)
  • Civil, Architecture, Building & Construction knowledge/experience will be highly beneficial
  • Needs to be technically minded
  • Own vehicle

When applying via email, kindly use #Revit as a reference, so that we can find your application quicker, due to the high volume of email applications we receive daily.

Desired Skills:

  • Autocad
  • Autodesk Inventor
  • Revit
  • Drafting
  • Architecture
  • Construction
  • point cloud processing software
  • 3D Laser scanning
  • 3D Modelling
  • CAD Drawings
  • CAD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

