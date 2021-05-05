Revit Draughtsman

We’re looking for a junior to intermediate draftsperson, based in Pretoria East or surrounding areas.

Candidates matching the following criteria are invited to apply, by sending their updated CV & contact details

Drafting & design experience in Revit

3D Laser scanning & point cloud processing software experience

3D CAD models, animations, 2D CAD drawings, or print-to-3D ready modelling experience

Point Cloud Datasets

Revit Models (BIM)

Shape Deformation & Deviaitions

Digital Terrain Model (DTM)

Road & Bridge As-built Models

Building As-Built Models & Plans (Architectural)

Civil, Architecture, Building & Construction knowledge/experience will be highly beneficial

Needs to be technically minded

Own vehicle

When applying via email, kindly use #Revit as a reference, so that we can find your application quicker, due to the high volume of email applications we receive daily.

Desired Skills:

Autocad

Autodesk Inventor

Revit

Drafting

Architecture

Construction

point cloud processing software

3D Laser scanning

3D Modelling

CAD Drawings

CAD

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

