Sales Manager at Adendorff Machinery Mart

A fantastic opportunity is now open for a dynamic individual interested in a successful career involving the sale of Tools and Machinery within our Pietermaritzburg Branch.About the PositionAdendorff Machinery Mart delivers high-quality tools and machinery at competitive prices directly to the public and industry. We focus on providing exceptional service in meeting client needs within a challenging [URL Removed] are currently seeking an individual to join us in the position of Sales manager to continue leading our dynamic, driven teamThe sales manager has the total responsibility to manage the entire branch workforce and to effectively use all the resources allocated to the branch in order to promote the well-being of the branch and the company.ResponsibilitiesThe successful candidate will be required to:

Sales Generation in order to reach strategic growth goals;

Maximizing and driving sales by exemplary leadership,

Customer Care in accordance with company standards;

Promote a positive image of the company through high-quality customer service,

Improving overall product knowledge within the branch and keeping stock losses to a minimum

Follow all instructions as per the branch procedures,

General Housekeeping of the branch;

Ensure compliance with the company’s health and safety policy,

Train his staff members on branch procedures,

Desired Experience and Qualification

Senior certificate (Grade 12)

2 – 3 Years within a sales senior sales/ management position within a technical company or retail

Valid drivers license with own vehicle

Package & RemunerationSalary is market-related and negotiable with added benefits (Provident fund) depending on current experience levelsWorking Hours: Monday – Friday 08:00 – 17:00 and Saturdays 08:00 – 13:00.About the companyAdendorff Machinery Mart is a leader in the retail and selling of tools and machinery. We source equipment (Tools and Machinery) from all over the world to offer the greatest range of products at the best [URL Removed] creating a strong staffing group Adendorff Machinery Mart believes in the development and implementation of Organizational Development & Training that is recognized for its ability to understand, conceptualize and deliver total solutions and to provide consistent, professional, and long term relationships with its customers and will assist in developing well-rounded staff in all aspects of businessShould you not receive feedback within two weeks of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful.

