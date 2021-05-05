SALES SPECIALIST AT CIRCLE OF EXCELLENCE LTD. at Circle of Excellence PTY LTD.

THE MOST EXCITING INTERNATIONAL SALES OPPORTUNITY IN CAPE TOWN RIGHT NOW!

Expected earnings of R50,000 per month and above!

This could be the perfect job if you can prove your sales ability.

You will be working with a progressive small team that sell entrepreneur education and community to clients globally. Our clients are SME’s + Entrepreneurs.

Full training provided and you will mostly be using Zoom or Skype to sell. So we are not looking for people who are shy on line. You need to build relationships fast and create trust easily.

You will receive healthy commissions and renewals each year so you can build a tidy business for yourself if you get in and work hard.

So what do you need to have to be able to apply:

Proven sales ability, specifically in a non-face to face basis

A big ‘CAN DO’ attitude. If you are a ‘poor me’ and don’t see the bright side of life, you won’t last a week with us.

Some international experience. Your clients will be global so you will work on different time zones, cultures and beliefs.

An ability to use LinkedIn and other media’s

Every day you will be online making connections, pitching deals, following up and servicing clients.

Your work will be a balance of home/remote and in our office in Strand/Somerset West.

We are good people and we are fair, but we don’t take any BS, so please only apply as your authentic self if you believe you can cut it.

We expect the right applicant to earn upwards of R30,000 after the first month with a view to being upwards of R70,000 after a few months.

Bonuses and a great organisation that truly makes a difference is what you will be part of.

Desired Skills:

Sales

Management

Education

Selling experience

Strategic Selling

Sales Process

Sales Development

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our founders have been operational in the personal and professional development field since 2006. With multi best sellers, a footprint in 50 countries, and nearly 2000 events to their name. The Circle of Excellence was launched in 2011 and has positively impacted business people as far reaching as Prague to Perth.

Learn more/Apply for this position