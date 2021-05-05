Scrum Master at Datonomy Solutions

Datonomy Solutions is founded on a business model called Connected Value Creation this enables us to add value to all key stakeholders and unlock true growth, collaboratively. We believe in doing well by doing good, and the work we do creates value for employees, customers, society and the [URL Removed] a career with Datonomy allows you to work on projects that interest you, and with the tech stack that appeals to you most. Diverse teams comprising a variety of cultures, ages and backgrounds are proven to be more effective – this also ensures that teams don’t become rigid and change-averse.Datonomy invites you to embrace the future of work. Consulting gives you the flexibility to co-create your career with clients who rely on your unique skillset. The beauty of the model is that you can choose the length of your engagement with each client – you may want to spend a year or two rolling out a major programme, or just a few months designing a product [URL Removed] Datonomy, we want to collaborate with you to achieve your goals, personally and professionally, and that is why we want like-minded people to join our growing [URL Removed] have set out to change 1 billion lives by 2030, become part of this incredible goal!MAIN PURPOSEFacilitator for an agile team working under the scrum methodology. Serves as a point person responsible for understanding the big development picture of each sprint. Responsible for delegating tasks appropriately and ensuring the team is working on the right tasks at the right time. Involved in working closely with the product owners to translate epics, stories, and other items on the sprint list into actionable tasks for [URL Removed] OUTCOMES

Assist the team to agree on what they can achieve during each development sprint (or other period of time).

Facilitating the daily standups (sometimes called the daily scrum) and helping the team reach consensus.

Helping the team continuously make progress on the project by making sure each person is working on the right tasks, helping to remove any obstacles to the team members progress, and protecting the team from distractions.

Assists the Product Owner by:

Making sure everyone on the team understands the projects goals and scope.

Helping the product owner maintain the product backlog.

Facilitating scrum events (daily standups, other meetings) as needed.

Assists the Development team by:

Coaching the development team in self-organization.

Helping to remove obstacles to the developers progress.

Facilitating scrum events (daily standups, other meetings) as needed.

Business area support by:

Encouraging the business area to adopt the scrum methodology in their own workflow.

Coaching the business area on the transition to a scrum working framework.

Keeping the business area, particularly the projects stakeholders, up to date on the progress of the scrum teams projects.

Lead the collaborative planning process, prioritising work in alignment with the capacity of the multidisciplinary delivery team, consisting of internal and service provider resources.

Identify, develop and implement techniques to improve engagement, productivity, increase efficiencies, mitigate risks, resolve issues and optimise service delivery

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

Certified Scrum Master (CSM or similar)

At least 5+ years IT industry experience essential

Experience within an agile development environment as a Scrum Master advantageous

Retail experience advantageous

Experience in dealing with all levels of business essential

